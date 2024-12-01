2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek review

A couple hundred miles of highway driving in our new Nissan Rogue Rock Creek and then we were heading down damp country lanes to a mud bog run by the South Bend Sodbusters.

These Hoosiers are serious off-roaders and mud lovers with the proving grounds to, well, prove it. It seemed more than obvious that our sparkling Everest White Pearl ($425 extra) wasn’t gonna stay clean for much longer.

We were just outside the former hometown of Studebaker, which made horse-drawn wagons, and then cars from the mid-1800s through early 1967. Likely both their wagons and cars hauled grains or mom, pop, and the kids through these then densely forested hills and over freshly cultivated farm fields.

Ours was a different journey, sort of.

Nissan had invited me and my video guy Paul Daniel to go off-roading with the Rock Creek edition that packs on some extra features to make it a legit “mild” off-roader. We were imagining slightly muddy farm fields with a minor hill or creek bed to slop around in. Surely, we weren’t going axle deep to test out the Rogue’s 8.2 inches of ground clearance.

Au contraire!

The Sodbusters had laid out a course that challenged our Rock Creek edition to slip into gaps between oaks and maples that had just dumped the majority of their leaves in an overnight autumn rain. Turf was muddy and slick as a kid’s freshly watered Slip N Slide. Hills? Yes, there are hills in northern Indiana and these were steep slimy ones requiring we put the Rogue’s Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail all-terrain tires into freshly churned ruts.

We were suspicious of the Sodbusters motives and felt just a bit of pity for our six clean Rogues that were to do battle with the elements. We wondered if Nissan Corporate Communications guru Steve Parrett might have become a bit over optimistic about the capabilities of this new Rogue model.

There are other Rock Creek editions, but they grace the decidedly more off-road capable Frontier pickup, Pathfinder, and Armada SUVs. Rogue’s reputation is for economy, comfort, and family-friendly pricing. All those still apply.

First, Rock Creek models look just a little sharper than the standard Rogue with bright orange badging and front, rear, and side fascia trim, plus Rock Creek embossed seat backs and orange contrast stitching on the exclusive gray ballistic nylon seating. That’s easily wiped clean if some of that outside mud gets into the cockpit.

But there are other functional features and niceties that helped us tame our slippery environs.

Top of the list is the off-road setting on the console’s rotary knob known as the Vehicle Dynamics Control, and its Hill Descent Control system that’s standard (and rightly so) on Rock Creek.

Rotate that knob and the standard AWD system is ready to provide maximum traction to any wheel and adjust if one is slipping or is jacked up in the air over uneven terrain, so lacking in traction itself. All that helps on uphill climbs.

Hill Descent, which is often standard on SUVs that are fully intended for regular off-road use, helps on the downhill. This system, coupled with those all-terrain tires, helps control downhill movement by keeping the vehicle below 12 mph and adjusting braking and traction to each wheel while the driver simply concentrates on aiming the Rogue where it’s safe to go.

Helping with that is the Intelligent Around-View Monitor built into the center infotainment screen, an 8-incher here. Press the Camera button below the screen and it activates the Off-Road mode showing the trail just in front of the Rogue’s nose, plus side views that help us crazy off-road drivers avoid the trees and other serious brush that could snap off a mirror. We didn’t!

The Rock Creek model also boasts a uniquely tuned electronic power steering system to help deliver more precise handling, much needed when a big boulder or low-hanging tree part threatens a body scrape or mirror beheading. Speaking of boulders, the Rock Creek does not come with any skid plates, but the aftermarket is sure to offer some. You know if You need some.

We had no trouble climbing or descending even the steepest hills or splitting the trees without damage to our precious, now slightly muddy paint job. Both Paul and I, along with the gathered Sodbusters were impressed with Rogue’s performance. We had expected less, but knowing that most buyers won’t challenge their Rogue Rock Creek with nearly such a demanding course, are sure this will exceed their expectations, as it did ours.

Yet it was equally surprising to us how nimble, quick, and quiet the Rogue was on the highway portion of our excursion.

Nissan’s efficient 1.5-liter variable compression turbo I3 delivers an amazing (for its size) 201 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque. That’s better than most of its competition and the variable compression design helps the quick 3-cylinder deliver stout fuel economy, rated 27 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. We managed 29.6 mpg in a lot of highway driving, but obviously considerable off-road exercise.

Handling is light, easy, and responsive in the Rock Creek. And amazingly, since this had off-road tires, the ride was smoother than the past Rogues I’ve driven, making it quite pleasant on the highway. Oh, and it was quiet inside too. Some SUVs sound like the coming of Mad Max their tires are so vocal on pavement. (I’m looking at you Bronco!) Credit to Falken for quiet, yet effective off-road rubber.

Nissan’s Xtronic continuously variable transmission is among the best in the small crossover market. It’s both efficient and feels close to a standard gear-laden transmission, the only lag in acceleration seems to be from turbo lag, but even that is minor. Note there are five drive modes available too.

Seating is particularly good in Rogue with Nissan using NASA-inspired Zero Gravity style seats that seem to nearly perfectly support occupants. The driver’s seat also is powered here and both front seats are heated in this model.

Two other features are standard on Rock Creek, emphasizing its off-roading theme. Most obvious is a large tubular black roof rack that adds to the crossover’s outdoorsy look and carrying capacity. The rack is substantial and will support up to 220 lbs. of dynamic load, so canoes or kayaks would be fine.

There’s also a 12-volt outlet in the cargo area to allow campers to plug-in various accessories once at a camp site.

Speaking of cargo space, the Rogue is among the leaders in this segment too with 31.6 cubic feet behind the rear seat, expanding to 74.1 cubic feet if that split seat is folded flat. The crossover also will tow up to 1,500 pounds and that hatch is powered and can be opened with the wave of a foot beneath the bumper, thanks to the inclusion here of the $800 Premium package.

In addition to the motion-activated hatch that includes a heated leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, a power passenger’s seat, memory driver’s seat, wireless charger, reverse tilt-down outside mirrors, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and LED accent lighting. Well worth it.

That put this test Rogue at $38,034, the Rock Creek starting at a modest $36,810.

If you prefer a Rogue that isn’t so off-road worthy, start with the base S at $30,620 for front-drive and $32,020 for AWD. The SV offers a bit more content and lists at $32,360 for FWD and $33,760 for AWD.

Slotting in above the Rock Creek, which is a bargain considering its features, are the SL and Platinum editions. Both offer FWD or AWD, the later going for $38,880 for the SL and $42,310 for the Platinum. The two upper trims also include a 12.3-inch info screen. All prices include delivery.

Every Rogue comes with a full complement of safety equipment and the Rock Creek includes adaptive cruise control. There are four USB-C ports too along with built-in Google access. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also will work here, but require a cord. You’ll want that too because there is no navigation system included.

Competition is fierce in the small to midsize crossover segment and include the likes of Toyota’s RAV4, Honda’s CR-V, Hyundai’s Tucson, Subaru’s Forester, Mazda’s CX-5 and Ford’s Escape. At this price though, it’s smart to go Rogue.

FAST STATS: 2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek

Hits: High-value family crossover with AWD, good power, easy handling, smooth ride, solid off-road ability with OR tires and dynamic vehicle modes. Good MPG, power hatch, smart cruise control and solid safety equipment, roomy cargo area, 9-inch info screen, comfy Zero Gravity heated front seats and heated flat-bottom steering wheel, 5 drive modes, and a 360 camera with excellent off-road view. Large tubular roof rack.

Misses: No navigation system.

Made in: Smyrna, Tenn.

Engine: 1.5-liter Turbo I3, 201 hp / 225 torque

Transmission: Xtronic CVT automatic

Weight: 3,713 lbs.

Wheelbase: 106.5 in.

Length: 183 in.

Ground clearance: 8.2 in.

Cargo: 31.6-74.1 cu.ft.

Tow: 1,500 lbs.

MPG: 27/32

MPG: 29.6 (tested)

Base Price: $36,810 (includes delivery)

Major Options:

Everest White pearl paint, $424

Premium pkg. (heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, power motion-activated liftgate, power passenger’s seat, wireless charger), $800

Test vehicle: $38,034

