2024 Subaru Solterra Touring review

Finally—yes, finally—Subaru has an electric vehicle: the Solterra.

For an automaker whose long-term marketing mantra has been "Love, Puppies, and Love of the Outdoors," it would have made sense for Subaru to jump into the hybrid and electric vehicle markets early on. It didn’t.

Still no hybrids, but the Solterra now helps Subaru charge (pun intended) into the EV category, thanks to its partnership with Toyota. The two companies have collaborated on several projects, including the sporty coupe BRZ/Toyota GR86 and now this EV crossover.

1 of 7 — solterra angle.jpg 2024 Subaru Solterra Touring Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 7 — solterra overview.jpg 2024 Subaru Solterra Touring overview Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 7 — solterra nose.jpg 2024 Subaru Solterra Touring nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 7 — solterra overview.jpg 2024 Subaru Solterra Touring overview Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 7 — solterra front left.jpg 2024 Subaru Solterra Touring front left Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 7 — solterra rear right.jpg 2024 Subaru Solterra Touring rear right Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 7 of 7 — solterra rear.jpg 2024 Subaru Solterra Touring rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Standard safety equipment includes a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, stability control, smart cruise, lane-tracing assist, emergency braking, as well as safe exit and front cross-traffic alerts. Subaru’s EyeSight safety system now allows the crossover to be driven hands-free at speeds up to 25 mph. A self-parking function is also available for those unable to parallel park manually while using the backup camera.

Speaking of the back end, there’s generous cargo space, along with a power hatch.

However, there’s one annoyance inside—a potential deal-breaker for those who dislike unnecessary warnings. The Solterra chimes incessantly when the vehicle is in reverse, sounding much like an unbuckled seatbelt warning. First, it’s confusing, and second, it’s unnecessary for passengers to be alerted that the car is backing up. That beep would be more effective outside, as electric vehicles are so quiet that an external warning could help pedestrians avoid accidents.

The tested Solterra Touring is the top-level trim and lists for $53,340, including delivery. This model added a special paint job for $890, as well as rubber floor mats and a cargo tray for $187 and $141, respectively, bringing the total to $54,558.

For comparison, the entry-level Premium Solterra starts at $46,340, while the mid-range Limited trim is priced at $49,840. All Solterras are eligible for a $7,500 federal tax incentive, but only if leased, not purchased. This policy may change with the new federal administration taking office in 2025, so stay tuned.

If you like the general design and features here but only need 2WD, consider the Toyota version, which starts at a slightly lower price. Note that there are also various other EV crossovers available, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Nissan’s elegant Ariya. Most offer more power and range—but not Love!



FAST STATS: 2024 Subaru Solterra Touring

Hits: Fast acceleration, good handling and ride, plus AWD. Faster charging than previous model, off-road drive modes, panoramic sunroof, big screen, heated/cooled supportive front seats, heated wheel, heated rear seats, power hatch, solid safety systems, wireless phone charger.

Misses: Range limited to 222 miles, moderate heavy feel in turns, odd dash with deep driver instrument pod, annoying backup chime sounds like seatbelt warning.

Made in: Aichi, Japan

Power: Dual electric motors, 215 hp/249 torque

Transmission: Automatic

Weight: 4,486 lbs.

Wheelbase: 112.2 in.

Length: 184.6 in.

Cargo: 27.7-63.5 cu.ft.

MPGe: 111/93

Range: 222 mi/201 observed

Base Price: $53,340 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $51,144

Major Options:

Harbor Mist Gray Pearl/Galactic Black roof paint, $890

Rubber floor liners, $187

Cargo tray, $141

Test vehicle: $54,558

Sources: Subaru, www.kbb.com

Photos: Mark Savage