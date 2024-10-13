2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium+ review

Bigger isn’t always better, but when it comes to mid- to large-size SUVs one can safely bet it will be, at least mostly.

Toyota and Lexus had waited years and years to upgrade and expand their luxury off-road capable SUVs, the Land Cruiser and GX models respectively. In simple terms, they were overdue.

Lexus reshaped and refurbished its smaller hot seller the RX a couple years ago and recently launched a bigger than GX model, the spacious TX for 2024.

GX was not about to be outdone.

1 of 6 — Lexus GX front angle.jpg 2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium+ front angle Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 6 — Lexus GX left front.jpg 2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium+ left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 6 — Lexus GX profile.jpg 2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium+ profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 6 — Lexus GX left rear.jpg 2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium+ left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 6 — Lexus GX rear.jpg 2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium+ rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 6 — Lexus GX rear window.jpg 2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium+ rear window Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

The new version (mine was a pre-production model) grows nearly 4 inches wider, 2.75 inches longer while its wheelbase expands 2.3 inches. Gone is the thirsty V8 engine though, replaced by a semi-thirsty 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 that actually boosts horsepower and torque. In this case, smaller is better.

Because with 48 more horses and 150 pound-feet more of torque the new V6 gets better highway gas mileage while also towing roughly the same amount, 8,000 pounds. Ratings now are 349 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Unless you’re a V8 sound connoisseur you’ll never miss the bigger powerplant.

Partially that’s because the new one is hooked up to a 10-speed automatic transmission, a couple more gears than previously, and it’s a winner. Shifts are nearly imperceptible.

So, if you’re expecting a rough and tough off-roading SUV you may be disappointed. This one is luxury leaning all the way to the 5-star resort, yet ironically like past GXs and Land Cruisers, will splash and dash and crawl with the best of its competitors.

While AWD is standard there’s a nifty toggle on the console for 4WD high and low. So, with 8.7 inches of ground clearance some sizeable ruts, logs and rocks can be maneuvered over and around. Why you’d take such a chance with a luxury truck is between you and your auto insurance agent.

Most amazing to me is how nimble, yes nimble, and comfortable the GX 550 is both on the highway and trundling over bumpy city streets. The turning radius is modest for a big SUV, making it simple to part the GX between other giant pickups and SUVs at the grocery store, or just to slip into a garage. Ride is just short of plush. There is some rebound over large bumps, but mostly ride is well cushioned and pleasant.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Lexus is expert at luxury interiors, seats, and sound deadening.

1 of 2 — Lexus GX interior.jpg 2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium+ interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — Lexus GX console.jpg 2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium+ console Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

The gorgeous Nightfall Mica (dark sparkly metallic blue) went with a Dapple Gray leather interior with light gray stitching on the seats and a dark blue stitching (sort of matched the exterior) on the console. Other trim on air vents, dash and console was a smoky satin chrome. A bit of black wood trim also graced the console’s inside edges.

Biggest impression inside, other than the quiet comfort, is the new 14-inch touchscreen. Thankfully, the awkward console touchpad has been banished. But this screen is much easier to use, although its size can be a bit overwhelming at first. Naturally, most controls are handled via the screen, such as heated and cooled front seats and heated steering wheel. Some of us prefer console buttons, but at least these screen icons work on first tap.

Oddly, the GX air vents are a bit awkward to adjust. I found it hard to direct much air to the driver’s face, for instance.

Yet front seats are powered and easy to adjust with ample support and soft leather surfaces. Rear seats seem harder, but are at least heated and there also are climate controls for row two.

The GX is a three-row SUV with power buttons inside the hatch to easily raise and lower the third-row seat. More buttons are inside the second-row doors on the side wall just behind the second row seats. One note, you’ll need to remove the $110 optional cargo cover to raise and lower row three seats. Second note, the legroom in row three is still not great, but kids and small adults can squeeze in.

On a happier note, the GX has a full hatch in back, much better than the old open-wide door that was so clumsy. This is a split hatch too, meaning the rear window will unlatch and flip up to allow long items to be carried in the expanded cargo area and extend out that window, if needed. Think long lumbar!

As you’d expect, interior doodads and benefits are numerous, including power tilt and telescope steering wheel, a modest sized sunroof, panoramic view monitor that aids parking, and a wireless phone charger, finally. Optional is a Head-Up Display (HUD) for $900.

Probably should mention the running boards on either side to help short folks get aboard the GX. That, plus generous grab handles at each door make the climb an easy one.

There also are three drive modes, Eco, Normal and Sport that can help boost power when needed or just leave it all in Normal for smooth and efficient operation. Eco is for gas savings.

Some may wish for a larger sunroof here. This one is not panoramic, but far from dinky.

1 of 2 — Lexus GX rear seat.jpg 2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium+ rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — Lexus GX cargo row3.jpg 2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium+ cargo room Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

One real complaint which seems to be a growing issue among our electronically controlled and jazzed up vehicles. Lexus, as does Toyota, uses an overly sensitive driver alert warning. I’m sure it’s watching my eyes, but when I have sunglasses on, I feel I must constantly move my head back and forth to avoid triggering the annoying warning chime. Also, as you creep up to a stoplight it does not like the driver to look off to the sides to see if there’s oncoming traffic. Again, that blasted chime!

However, with that said, Lexus loads up GX with safety equipment that works fine and is much appreciated. Most important is the blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert, plus lane tracing assist, pre-collision with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, smart high beams and adaptive cruise control with Curve Speed Management so one doesn’t go slip-sliding away in a tight highway turn.

As mentioned earlier, the GX will tow 8,000 pounds and has a variety of adjustment controls to help when trailering. Remember that panoramic view monitor as it can help when hooking up a trailer.

Back to the basics, including the mpg which the EPA rates at 15 city and 21 highway. That’s where the twin-turbo V6 has helped, boosting both figures by two mpg. I got 18 mpg in a mix of driving. That was a 3 mpg gain from when I tested the previous GX. Sadly, premium fuel is recommended.

Then there’s pricing, which seems to have jumped up roughly $10k. The base on this Premium+ model is $69,250 with delivery. Add in the few options and it hit $71,455.

For the record, there are 6 trim levels with this being No. 2 on the hit parade. The base Premium lists at $64,250. The Overtrail and Overtrail+ are aimed more at off-roading and the Luxury and Luxury+ trims are, well, you get it. Luxury+ list at $81,250.

Consider though that this is an off-road capable luxury leaning SUV with a third-row seat, giant info screen, helpful safety gear and now squared off retro styling that may, just may, remind a buyer of a more expensive Range Rover.

So, pick whichever trim level fits your budget and head for the Serengeti.

FAST STATS: 2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium+

Hits: Good smooth power and shifts, true off-road ability, easy handling for big truck, AWD, improved ride and fuel economy. Huge touchscreen, power tilt/telescope wheel, 3-level heated/cooled comfy front seats, heated wheel and rear seats, sunroof, wireless charger, powered third-row seat, running board, good safety equipment and towing features along with panoramic view monitor and 3 drive modes. Retro squared styling.

Misses: Moderate sunroof, third row still a bit tight, oversensitive driver alert warning, a bit awkward air vents.

Made in: Japan

Engine: 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6, 349 hp/479 torque

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Weight: 5,585 lbs.

Wheelbase: 112.2 in.

Length: 197 in.

Cargo: 76.9/90.5 cu.ft.

MPG: 15/21

MPG: 18 (tested)

Base Price: $69,250 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $63,819

Major Options:

Head-up display, $900

Cold area pkg., $200

Digital key w/SmartAccess card key, $375

Cargo cover, $110

Traffic Jam assist, $620

Test vehicle: $71,455

Sources: Lexus, www.kbb.com