Can color make a car?

Yes, yes it can. Mazda’s Soul Red Crystal stuns.

Now, Lexus turns up the volume on its color wheel to 11 with Copper Crest a bright as a new penny paint scheme that could make even an old AMC Pacer turn heads. Then, Lexus went and slathered it all over the already striking LC 500 convertible. It nearly stopped traffic. And it certainly increased traffic to my driveway as admiring neighbors wanted to see it up close and ask its name.

I know from past LC (luxury coupe) 500 drives that people are drawn to its needle-nose looks both in its coupe and convertible stylings. This convertible with a black canvas top was no different. Neighbor kids and seniors alike insisted on sitting in its leather-laden interior.

The color snagged them, the looks, power, and luxury sold them.

1 of 7 — LC500 left front.jpg 2024 Lexus LC 500 Convertible left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 7 — LC500 right profile.jpg 2024 Lexus LC 500 Convertible right profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 7 — LC500 front fender.jpg 2024 Lexus LC 500 Convertible front fender Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 7 — LC500 left profile w roof.jpg 2024 Lexus LC 500 Convertible left profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 7 — LC500 grille.jpg 2024 Lexus LC 500 Convertible grille Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 7 — LC500 overview.jpg 2024 Lexus LC 500 Convertible overview Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 7 of 7 — LC500 left rear.jpg 2024 Lexus LC 500 Convertible left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

First, the solid-top coupe looks spectacular, but this hot rod convertible with its muscular sides and corseted nose is soul liberating. It collapses its top in a ballet of mechanical elegance that lasts 15 seconds. Heck, it’ll even stow the power top at up to 31 mph, allowing for quick seasonal weather changes. Marvelous!

How so?

The power top is controlled via a switch hidden under a leather-padded console flap in a nautically inspired blue and white leather interior that costs $1,900 extra. Not sure the blue blends perfectly with the rosy copper exterior, but it’s nearly as eye catching. And, oh my, the occupants are so snuggly caressed by the form-fitting power seats. Nirvana for those needing a cozy hug.

Yet, it’s the smoothness of operation and the power that makes the LC 500 so emotionally satisfying, along with the wind tussling one’s hair and the sun soaking the shoulders.

Just push that gas pedal down and feel the smooth acceleration provided by a throaty 5.0-liter V8 that delivers an impressive 471 horsepower along with 398 pound-feet of torque. The perfectly mated 10-speed automatic transmission shifts almost unperceptively to drive home the luxury leanings of what otherwise could have been a racer.

No, Lexus leans on luxury, and wisely so with the LC 500.

But there are choices that can soup up the performance, if that’s what one requires.

Primary among them is a twist knob on the instrument cluster’s hood. It allows the driver to select one of six drive modes from Eco to Sport+, which feeds a driver’s desire to head to a race track. In Sport or Sport+ the steering firms, shifts get sportier, and the whole car feels more performance oriented.

Yet, Normal or Comfort mode will do just fine as one cruises about city streets or rural byways. Still, the LC feels sporty. Even in Eco mode, there’s a breezy feel to this sportster, it just drinks a bit less premium fuel in that mode.

Speaking of which, there’s no Gas Guzzler tax here as the Lexus is rated at 15 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. I managed 20.4 around town and 22.5 mpg in about 80% highway driving. Considering the giddy roar and power the LC 500 delivers, that seems decent.

No matter the settings, the ride is luxury smooth, the steering responsive, and the handling a delight, even if not as precise as say a Mustang GT or BMW sports sedan.

Note that the test convertible added something Lexus calls the Bespoke Build package, complete with console nameplate to confirm it. I guess custom or limited edition wouldn’t have been heady enough.

1 of 3 — LC500 interior1.jpg 2024 Lexus LC 500 Convertible left interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — LC500 interior from rear.jpg 2024 Lexus LC 500 Convertible rear interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — LC500 artsy door release.jpg 2024 Lexus LC 500 Convertible door release Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

What that adds is more sportiness, a Torsen limited-slip differential, special Yamaha rear performance dampers and on a more comfort-oriented level, a heated steering wheel. The first two help aid the hot rod’s performance feel, the later keeps hands warm in winter. Added cost is $5,500. Ouch! But by adding Bespoke, one can select a number of other options unavailable to the non-Bespoke.

Braking from giant discs and the grip from now 21-inch performance rated Dunlap tires is excellent, plus new standard parking sensors help keep a driver from denting or dinging the nose and tail.

Naturally, fit and finish inside the LC 500 is splendid with the leather feeling supple and smooth with stitching on seats, doors, console and shifter simply flawless. The splashy white seats with blue trim, the blue dash and door trim and blue leather steering wheel look as if they’d be at home at a yacht club, enough so to make one fancy buying a sailboat. Spiffy!

Yet, I’ve buried the lead here about the LC 500’s new interior. Gone is the annoying touchpad on the console (finally) replaced by a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen mid-dash. The touchscreen is soooo much better and easy to reach and use. No more console fidgeting.

That makes the comfy interior all the better along with the heated and cooled seats, heated power tilt/telescope steering wheel, and a snazzy Mark Levinson stereo ($1,220 extra) that when pumped up to a 20-volume setting, can even be heard with the roof down.

Other options here include a head-up display (HUD) for $900, and carbon fiber scuff plates for $600.

1 of 2 — LC500 interior 2.jpg 2024 Lexus LC 500 Convertible interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — LC500 rear seat legroom.jpg 2024 Lexus LC 500 Convertible rear seat leg room Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Standard though is all the safety equipment one expects including blind-spot monitor, pedestrian detection, panoramic view monitor, smart cruise control, intelligent high beam headlights, and more.

Missing is trunk space, naturally, with that power top taking up much of what could have been a trunk. But a couple overnight bags will fit, plus there’s the otherwise useless rear seat that could carry a couple bags, but no people unless they are legless. Oddly, the Lexus still has no wireless charger. Maybe next year!

Pricing remains high as this is a premium luxury sportster starting at $106,350 with delivery, and with options, this settled at $117,755. The coupe lists at $99,800. A hybrid coupe, the 500h, is also available and features a turbo V6 with hybrid system creating 354 horsepower. That starts at $103,100.

Need a fancier version of the convertible? You’ll want to move up to the Inspiration Series that starts at $123,250.

A final note, the Copper Crest color adds $595 to the sticker, still a reasonable add-on for a luxury make and well worth it. Sadly, some luxury automakers are now charging up to $5,000 extra for their premium colors, which seems excessive. Just three colors are no-cost added, think white, black, and gray.

Most of us would settle for an LC 500 in any color though, yet Copper Crest will assure you a front row parking spot at the next Cars & Coffee in this touring car for the ages.

FAST STATS: 2024 Lexus LC 500 Convertible

Hits: Stunning color, inspired styling, monster power, smooth handling, comfortable ride and spiffy interior. Large touchscreen, heated power tilt/telescope steering wheel, heated/cooled seats, 6 drive modes, full cache of safety aids, excellent Mark Levinson stereo. A classic touring car for the ages.

Misses: Small trunk, no wireless phone charger.

Made in: Aichi, Japan

Engine: 5.0-liter V8, 471 hp / 398 torque

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Weight: 4,340 lbs.

Wheelbase: 113.0 in.

Length: 187.4 in.

Cargo: 5.4 cu.ft.

MPG: 15/25

MPG: 20.4 – 22.5 (tested)

Base Price: $106,350 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $98,825

Major Options:

Bespoke Build pkg. (Torsen limited-slip rear differential, Yamaha rear performance dampers, heated steering wheel), $5,500

Head-up display, $900

Premium Copper Crest paint, $595

White/blue leather interior, $1,900

Carbon fiber scuff plates, $600

Mark Levinson premium audio, $1,220

Dark chrome exterior trim, $650

21-inch gloss black alloy wheels w/machined finish, $40

Test vehicle: $117,755

Sources: Lexus, www.kbb.com