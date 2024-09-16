2024 Subaru WRX TR review

Subaru’s WRX screams rally car attitude with practical family car buyer cred, all at a price that is sure to make that muscle car-loving driver smile, like Mustangs and Camaros used to.

That’s not to say this is a family hauler in the same vein as a Toyota Camry or Honda Accord. No, my friends, this Subaru is here to raise your blood pressure while carting around the fam, car seats and all. Mind you, your bottom better be well toned to take the stiff ride, and the fam better not mind some jolts and considerable cockpit noise.

1 of 6 — WRX left front.jpg 2024 Subaru WRX TR left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 6 — WRX overall.jpg 2024 Subaru WRX TR overall Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 6 — WRX profile.jpg 2024 Subaru WRX TR profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 6 — WRX nose.jpg 2024 Subaru WRX TR nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 6 — WRX angled rear.jpg 2024 Subaru WRX TR left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 6 — WRX rear.jpg 2024 Subaru WRX TR rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

In essence, not much has changed in the two years since I last tested the sportiest Subaru. Except now there’s the TR (track ready) trim rounding out the lineup’s five trim levels. TR is not for sissies.

That’s because the already powerful, firm-riding Impreza-based rally car ups the performance quotient, so tuners need not do much other than put a number and some stripes on their WRX.

TR adds high-performance red-caliper (6-piston front, 2-piston rear) Brembo brakes and large drilled discs for racer-like stoppage. That could be appreciated by the fam too, but it’s the stiffer springs and damping, plus low-profile 19-inch Bridgestone Potenza S007 performance tires, and re-tuned steering that make this more a racer than a grocery getter.

Oh, sure, its 12.5 cubic foot trunk will haul plenty, including a set of golf clubs, but really the ride is so severe you may want to let the soft drinks settle for a day or two before popping their tops after a grocery run.

Steering is precise and go-kart racy to make the WRX a blast when zipping around corners or sweeping highway turns. The turning radius is tight to make parking a cinch too.

Power? Oh my, the juiced-up turbo 2.4-liter 4-cylinder boxer engine rips off 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. That’s a neck stretcher (zero-60 mph in about 5.5 seconds) that pushes a person hard into the beautifully supportive Recaro seats. Rip around a turn, and those hug like grandma at Christmas.

But you’re in charge of how hard you put those aluminum-clad pedals to the metal because a 6-speed manual transmission is standard, an automatic costing nearly $2,000 more. Shifter throws are pretty long, so your right arm will get a bit of a workout, but hey, if you’re up to it, and it’s a hoot.

Then there’s that ride that’s been stiffened for the track, and couple that with tire noise and the fun, yet Loud bleating of the engine, and the interior is about as quiet as a day care center classroom pre-naptime. Then again, if your wee ones are criers, well, maybe some racket to drown out their emissions may be welcome.

I probably needn’t remind that all-wheel-drive is standard, as it is on all but one Subaru model. That gives the WRX excellent traction for rapid blastoffs and simply staying in your lane if roads are slippery.

Of course, there’s Subaru’s standard EyeSight safety system to help with that too. It includes automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure monitoring (beeps when you touch a lane marker), and more.

Those fully supportive Recaro seats are also part of the WRX TR’s standard gear.

The beautiful sparkly Saphire Blue (one of 8 standard no-extra-cost colors) test car featured gun-metal gray cloth suede-like seats with fake leather trim and red stitching that carries over to the door panels and dash. Some fake carbon fiber trim on the doors and steering wheel hub too.

1 of 2 — WRX dash.jpg 2024 Subaru WRX TR dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — WRX interior.jpg 2024 Subaru WRX TR interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

The driver’s seat is powered while the passenger’s seat is manual. Both are heated and controlled via tiny buttons on the giant vertical info touchscreen. That screen is standard in all but the base WRX and is large enough to see easily, but is quite reflective and the buttons on the lower portion of the screen remain somewhat difficult to discern or hit while driving, especially with the car’s jiggly ride.

Pluses include a flat-bottom steering wheel that reflects the car’s racy nature and also eases entry and exit as it creates more knee room for the driver. I also appreciate the car’s good sight lines with a vent window providing side views between the A-pillar and sideview mirror.

Naturally, the ignition is push-button and there’s a power release for the trunk lid, both inside on the dash and on the key fob.

What there isn’t is a sunroof and wireless phone charger. I thought the charger would be standard by now, especially for a car that aims at younger buyers.

Outside, there’s black plastic trim to act as diffusers front and rear, something that would help on a racetrack. The black cladding over the front wheel wells even includes some air vents, and textured gray plastic ground-effects style trim graces the rocker panels.

1 of 2 — WRX seats.jpg 2024 Subaru WRX TR seats Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — WRX rear seat.jpg 2024 Subaru WRX TR rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Subaru adds a giant functional hood scoop that visually lets observers know this small sedan is not to be messed with at a stoplight. It also garners attention at gas stations where folks are always curious about how much power such a racer delivers.

Gas mileage is reflective of that power, rated at just 19 mpg city and 26 mpg highway for WRX. But I managed 25.1 in a mix of the two, a bit better than previous experiences. Sadly, premium petrol is preferred, but one can skimp on occasion and not upset the computer settings much. Lower octane equals lower power.

Pricing is amazing considering the performance here. A base WRX lists at $33,855 including delivery and the popular Premium model starts at $35,755. Premium trim boosts that info screen to the larger version, adds bigger wheels, plus heated front seats, a dual climate control system, and proximity entry.

Move up to the Limited and pricing climbs to $40,195 and the tested TR lists at $42,775 with delivery. There were no options on the tester, so that was the out-the-door price. A top-level GT lists at $45,375.

Plenty of price point options here and just a few major competitors, including the Volkswagen Golf R that also includes AWD, but lists at the top-end of this price range. Other sportsters without AWD include the Golf GTi, Honda Civic Type R, Hyundai Elantra N and Toyota GR Corolla.

FAST STATS: 2024 Subaru WRX TR

Hits: Powerful punch in a compact rally car, excellent handling and traction with standard AWD, plus 6-speed manual shifter. Super comfy supportive heated seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, big info screen, hood scoop, power release trunk, fake carbon fiber trim, good sight lines and price.

Misses: Rough ride, noisy interior, no sunroof, no wireless phone charger, long-throw shifter, and big touchscreen both reflects and is not easy to adjust while driving. Prefers premium fuel.

Made in: Japan

Engine: 2.4-liter turbo 4-cylinder boxer, 271 hp /258 torque

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Weight: 3,430 lbs.

Wheelbase: 105.1 in.

Length: 183.8 in.

Cargo: 12.5 cu.ft.

MPG: 19/26

MPG: 25.1 (tested)

Base Price: $42,775 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $40,112

Major Options: None

Test vehicle: $42,775

Sources: Subaru, www.kbb.com