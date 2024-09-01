2025 Subaru Forester Sport review

As a former Subaru Forester owner, I can attest that the compact SUV has come a long way in just a few years, and in some ways, leads the way for the AWD-touting brand.

The 2025 Forester is out already and it’s another step forward in that it will appeal to an even wider audience. Subaru designers may think its looks are the draw, but those of us who have driven Subarus know it’s their reliability, value, and simple functionality that do the trick.

A pearly white metallic paint job may help, and the increasingly muscular wheel well definition may too, but the tested Sport model simply does all things well and for a reasonable price.

Add to that though (and this is where it leads the brand), an increasingly quiet interior with well-shaped seats, a power hatch that can be foot activated as are so many other SUV hatches, and an improved ride after another chassis stiffening for 2025.

Earlier Foresters (all Subarus really) could be pretty noisy under heavy acceleration, and sometimes the seats seemed a bit hard on a long drive, and the ride also could become a bit stiff.

No more!

Subaru stiffened the chassis by 10%, reshaped the gray StarTex upholstered seats, and packed in enough sound deadening to dramatically quiet the interior. Bravo!

Of course, the exterior and interior were mildly restyled, the EyeSight safety system updated while the standard 2.5-liter boxer 4-cylinder engine continues to power Forester.

What that means is solid acceleration albeit not speedy. But at least you don’t hear the boxer churning away under the hood nearly as much as in the past. Shifts are still controlled via a CVT and are smooth with only a bit of hesitation between 30 and 40 mph. Subaru rates the power at 180 horsepower with a nearly identical torque rating.

Gas mileage remains a solid 25 mpg city and 32 highway. I managed 28.1 mpg in a fairly even mix.

Handling has always been a Forester forte with quick steering and a nimble feel to the compact SUV. Naturally, AWD remains standard, a plus here in the northern climes. Most surprising, though, was how well cushioned the ride feels on rough Midwestern streets with their crumbling concrete surfaces and ever-widening expansion joints. Ride is better in the Forester than in our family’s Outback and light years ahead of our previous Forester.

Without the thumping ride and with a dramatically quieter interior the Forester feels more upscale than its pricing would predict.

The base Forester (all have the same powertrain and AWD) lists at $31,115. Incredible!

Moving up to the Premium trim costs $33,390 and the tested Sport at $35,890. With a $1,700 option package that included a fancy 576-watt Harman Kardon stereo with 11 speakers, the power hatch, reverse automatic braking and SI-Drive mode management, the tester hit $37,590, way below the average new SUV price.

There are two more trim levels adding more goodies, the Limited at $37,390 and the Touring at $41,390. One would expect an off-road focused Wilderness edition for 2026. Subaru also says to expect a hybrid Forester within the next year too. About time!

Inside, the sparkly white Forester Sport features gray synthetic StarTex seats that are easy to clean and in this trim come with brown accent stitching. Similar colored cloth fabric trim highlights the door panels and the lower steering wheel spoke is a bronze to brown finish too while a sort of rubbery diamond-shaped pattern trim accents the passenger’s side dash.

Seating, as mentioned earlier, is well-shaped with great hip and back support. The driver’s seat is powered (10 ways) too while the passenger’s seat is manually adjusted. Padding is firm, but doesn’t hint at being too hard for a comfy long drive.

Overhead is a panoramic sunroof and shade, while Subaru continues to use its large vertical (11.6-inch) info screen mid-dash. Kudos for the size, but it’s awfully reflective on a sunny day, plus it’s simply too busy for easy use while driving. For instance, adjusting the heated front seats or turning the fan speed up or down takes some concentration to find and tap the right buttons, so best handled while stopped.

Good news though, there’s a wireless charger just below the screen and the screen itself includes volume and radio tuning knobs.

Forester will carry five adults, four comfortably with both front and rear seats offering excellent head and legroom.

Cargo space is good, too, and the rear seats split and fold flat for substantial cargo carrying if no one is occupying the rear seats. That power hatch in back is nice too and the waggling of a foot below the rear bumper will get it going, a benefit when carrying an armload of groceries, etc. Another plus, the cargo area features both a thick rubber mat and retractable cargo cover. That rubber mat is easily cleaned.

Up top there are standard low-rise roof rails too for folks planning to carry a roof rack, kayak or canoe.

One other benefit for the outdoorsy types who love Subarus, there is a tall opening in the doors to easily accommodate a large water bottle.

Outside that brown to bronze theme is carried over to the Forester’s wheels, which earned a complement from folks when I was parking at the Wisconsin State Fair. It does set apart the Sport trim visually.

Note that Subaru’s EyeSight system includes blind-spot detection, a lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, emergency stop assist, and automatic emergency steering standard. Naturally, there are four-wheel disc brakes here and an electronic parking brake.

Cruise control also comes with a lane centering feature.

Forester faces plenty of competent competitors such as the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5, Ford Escape, Chevy Equinox, and Kia Sportage to name a few. Yet pricing and resale value along with the now quiet interior and improved ride make Forester a worthy and economical choice.

FAST STATS: 2025 Subaru Forester Sport

Hits: Light and nimble handling, AWD, improved ride and much quieter interior. 2-level heated supportive front seats, power driver’s seat, big info screen, wireless charger, nice stereo, big sunroof, EyeSight safety system standard, and foot-activated power hatch. Modest pricing.

Misses: Modest power, no hybrid, yet, plus big screen way too busy for easy use while driving.

Made in: Japan

Engine: 2.5-liter Boxer 4, 180 hp/178 torque

Transmission: Lineartronic CVT automatic

Weight: 3,611 lbs.

Length: 183.3 in.

Wheelbase: 105.1 in.

Cargo: 27.5/69.1 cu.ft.

MPG: 25/32

MPG: 28.1 (tested)

Base Price: $35,890 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $33,674

Major Options:

Special Pkg. (Harman Kardon premium audio w/576-watt amp & 11 speakers, power hatch w/foot activation sensor, reverse automatic braking, SI-Drive), $1,700

Test vehicle: $37,590

Sources: Subaru, www.kbb.com