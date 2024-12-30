2025 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T SEL review

Sometimes, despite what teens may think, advice bears repeating.

So, here goes. If you want an automotive bargain, start looking at compact sedans instead of crossovers or budget-busting SUVs or pickups.

This makes even more sense if you’re single, or a couple that doesn’t need massive amounts of cargo space for children and their stuff. … OR if you simply enjoy the act of driving.

This week’s prime example is the Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T SEL, but any Jetta trim will tickle your checkbook into thinking you’ve forgotten a zero or two when making a down payment.

1 of 8 — jetta left front.jpg 2025 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T SEL left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 8 — jetta overview.jpg 2025 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T SEL overview Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 8 — jetta profile.jpg 2025 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T SEL profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 8 — jetta nose.jpg 2025 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T SEL nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 8 — jetta right rear.jpg 2025 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T SEL right rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 8 — jetta left rear.jpg 2025 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T SEL left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 7 of 8 — jetta tail.jpg 2025 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T SEL tail Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 8 of 8 — jetta trunk.jpg 2025 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T SEL trunk Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

To spoil any suspense, consider that a base Jetta S lists at $23,220 including delivery. The SE model that adds satellite radio, a wireless phone charger, a 6-speaker (vs. 4) audio system and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto goes for just $24,500. Just WOW!

Move up to the Sport with a front anti-roll bar to aid handling, special XDS brakes, a limited slip differential, heated seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, a 60/40 split rear seat, stainless steel pedals, and black window trim and you’re talking $26,200. Still impressive!

Finally, even the tested top-level SEL lists at just $30,225 and you’ll get heated front and second row seats, cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, a premium 8-speaker audio system, navigation system, sunroof and a 10.3-inch info screen vs. 8 inches in other trims. This one added only a $455 special paint color, King’s Red to put the out-the-door price to $30,680.

That’s pretty much what any buyer wants in a crossover or SUV and would likely pay at least $35,000 to $40,000 for, although AWD is likely to be available on most of those models. So, if you need, or plan to go off-road, well of course the crossover or SUV makes sense.

But if you, your spouse, your college-age kid or even high schooler just needs solid safety, decent power, and all the comforts of your other family vehicle, well Jetta has you covered. Yet it also delivers sporty handling and ride that actually make the daily commute fun.

I’ve praised the Jetta before, making it a Zoomie Top 10 Savage On Wheels pick a couple years ago. That was the sportier GLI Autobahn version, still available with a 6-speed manual and a horsier 2.0-liter turbo I4 that makes 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. That’s in another league and starts at $33,940, still not bad for a performance sport sedan.

Still, this 2025 SEL is a joy to drive and one of today’s best automotive bargains even if its turbo 1.5-liter I4 only cranks a modest 158 horsepower. Its 184 pound-feet of torque makes up for that sending the roughly 3,000-pound Jetta up to highway speeds quickly. Note the engine can be a little growly under heavy acceleration and there’s some turbo lag when first getting on the accelerator, but the power is there.

Jetta’s standard four-wheel disc brakes will woe the sedan down quite effectively too and the electric power steering is light and fairly precise, providing a sportier feel than 95% of all crossovers. This feels nimble, even with the added weight of four adults aboard.

Ride is sporty, so a little on the stiff side, but well controlled so as not to beat passengers like they’re in a Jeep or a pickup.

For quicker acceleration, there’s also a Sport drive mode, one of four modes available, the others being Normal, Eco, and Custom. All are engaged via a console button. The transmission is an 8-speed automatic.

Safety hasn’t been short-changed despite the Jetta’s high-value pricing.

1 of 2 — jetta dash.jpg 2025 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T SEL dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — jetta interior.jpg 2025 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T SEL interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Jetta SEL comes with an intelligent crash response system with automatic post-crash braking. Plus VW includes IQ Drive with adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitor, lane keeping assist, rear traffic alert, a semi-automated driving aid, forward collision warning and emergency braking with pedestrian monitoring, among other aids.

Inside, the tested King’s Red (bright metallic red) test car was attractive. Seats, door panels and dash were gray and black with the perforated faux leather seats featuring white stitching. Door releases are satin chrome as are the steering wheel spokes. Jetta’s dash face features black gloss trim while the steering wheel’s leather coating and console top are a flat black, good for avoiding unwanted interior glare.

The info screen is easy to use, and all controls are intuitive. Wisely, VW includes volume and tuning knobs for the Beats stereo.

Below the screen is a wireless phone charger, also standard in the Sport model. There are also dual climate controls, but they are touch-activated, so can be, well, a little touchy to adjust while driving.

VW’s seats are well formed with good lower back support and the driver’s seat is powered, with three memory setting on the seat’s side. Passenger’s seat is manual and some riders found it a little low and unable to be raised for better viewing. As noted earlier, front seats are heated and cooled here and row two seats also are heated, as is the steering wheel.

1 of 2 — jetta rear seat.jpg 2025 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T SEL rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — jetta door panel.jpg 2025 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T SEL door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Yet there’s also a continuing issue in Jetta for short drivers. I’m 5”-5’ and found the steering column bumping my knee when the driver’ seat is adjusted high enough for comfortable outward viewing. I found myself adjusting the manual tilt/telescope wheel all the way up before exiting the car most times to avoid a knee knock. On the plus side there’s a flat-bottom steering wheel and the driver’s seat powers back once the driver’s door is unlatched. Still, exiting was a bit awkward.

Too bad although less a problem for taller drivers who would have the seat positioned further back with their legs more outstretched. That keeps their knees at a lower angle.

On the brighter side, even with the seat back a bit there’s plenty of legroom in the rear seat for adult passengers. The trunk is roomy too with a scrunch more than 14 cubic feet of cargo room and with the split rear seat folded flat that grows substantially.

The SEL also includes a sunroof with manual sun shade. These are often optional and cost extra on crossovers.

A lightweight sedan like Jetta also offers the advantage of good gas mileage. The SEL rated at 29 mpg city and 40 mpg highway by the EPA. I got 34.3 mpg in a mix of city and highway driving. Regular unleaded gas works here.

One final note to consider. The Jetta is assembled in Mexico, so could face tariffs from the incoming administration, which could raise its costs. Keep an eye on that as 2025 unfolds, but for now Jetta is a bargain hunter’s dream.

FAST STATS: 2025 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T SEL

Hits: Peppy sedan with sporty handling, yet a fine family car with roomy interior, sunroof, heated/cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, smart cruise and substantial safety features. Good mpg, well-controlled ride, 4 drive modes, supportive seats, wireless charger, flat-bottom steering wheel, and big trunk.

Misses: Tight knee space to steering column for short drivers. Engine can be a little growly with turbo lag. Climate controls are touchy.

Made in: Mexico

Engine: 1.5-liter turbo I4, 158 horsepower/184 torque

Transmission: 8-speed Tiptronic automatic

Weight: 3,071 lbs.

Length: 186.5 in.

Wheelbase: 105.7 in.

Cargo: 14 cu.ft.

MPG: 29/40

MPG: 34.3 (tested)

Base Price: $30,225 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $29,065

Major Options:

Kings Red Metallic paint, $455

Test vehicle: $30,680

Sources: Volkswagen, kbb.com