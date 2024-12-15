2024 Nissan Z NISMO review

Let’s face it, when powering up a two-seat rear-drive sports car there simply can’t be too much power.

Certainly Nissan agrees, which is why it upped the punch in its iconic Z car for 2024, adding a NISMO edition. For the non-performance oriented, NISMO is Nissan’s performance division, short for Nissan Motorsport. Get it?

Nope, 400 horses just wasn’t enough, well, certainly not enough if you want bragging rights certified with your purchase. So the already ample 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 was re-tuned to create 420 horsepower, but the same 350 pound-feet of torque. So there, you slowpokes with only 400 horses. Ironically that’s what the new Ford Explorer that I tested a few weeks back had. It wasn’t as quick.

That’s because a sports car is considerably lighter than a giant SUV. Not to put too fine a point on it, but the Z car was 1,100 pounds lighter. That’s a lot.

Naturally, it was quicker, more nimble, and way better looking. But didn’t ride as smoothly or carry as much luggage. Choices!

1 of 8 — nissan z tilt.jpg 2024 Nissan Z NISMO right overview Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 8 — nissan z left front.jpg 2024 Nissan Z NISMO left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 8 — nissan z overview right.jpg 2024 Nissan Z NISMO overview right Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 8 — nissan z profile.jpg 2024 Nissan Z NISMO profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 8 — nissan z nose.jpg 2024 Nissan Z NISMO nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 8 — nissan z right rear.jpg 2024 Nissan Z NISMO right rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 7 of 8 — nissan z tail.jpg 2024 Nissan Z NISMO rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 8 of 8 — nissan z hatch.jpg 2024 Nissan Z NISMO hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

According to Car & Driver the Z NISMO will do 0-60 mph in just 3.9 seconds so if you need to do that in less than 4 seconds then this is your muscle machine.

For the record, the latest Z is a smoothed out version of the original Datsun 240 Z. Younger readers may not recognize that Datsun name, but that’s what Nissan called its cars in the US market until 1986. Ask your parents!

The 240 Z was a lightweight sportster that debuted as a 1969 model listing at $3,526. It sold 160,000 units by 1973 when it was first revamped. In the olden days cars were often retooled every 3 to 4 years to either look different or upgrade to a more powerful, or more efficient, engine.

But I digress.

The new Z is both sporty and elegant, the Nismo trim looks great with a gray and black paint scheme ($1,295 extra) with blaze orange accents. (Is it still hunting season?) Even if the profile wasn’t so sleek it would look pretty fast. And fast is what one demands of performance-oriented sports car.

So it rides on Dunlap Sport MAXX GT 600 19-inch tires that provide awesome grip and remember this is a rear-drive model. So once it rains you’ll want as much traction as wide rubber can provide.

Handling is sublime, easy to throw around a sharp turn with no worries of slipping off into the gravel alongside a curvy country lane. Enough grip that when you punch the throttle there might be a chirp, but mostly just straight on power to rip up, or down, an interstate ramp at 100 mpg. Just sayin’!

Ride on those racy tires and with the NISMO’s performance-tuned suspension made up of control arms and multilink design will punish the driver and occupant for their go-get-’em attitude though. Fine on smooth pavement, naturally, but a jiggle-fest on crumbling Midwest highways and cement streets with their punishing expansion joints.

Noise can be an issue too if you’re planning to listen to the fine 8-speaker Bose audio system, despite its noise cancelation and active sound enhancement. I found myself cranking the unit up beyond 10 and sometimes 12 once off city streets and up to highway speeds.

If, however, you’re planning some day trips to track days at Road America, or some other fine racing facility, you’ll likely not be rockin’ to tunes. You’ll be mashing the accelerator and clamping down on the NISMO’s awesome disc brakes. These are giant platters of 15 inches up front and 13.8 inches in back, vented of course to cool them faster after you cook them heading into Canada Corner. For looks, the calipers are red and NISMO labeled.

Also for looks are the sharply styled NISMO-exclusive 19-inch RAYS lightweight forged aluminum wheels. Sweet!

Seems I’ve forgotten to mention the transmission, which you may be imagining to be a slick 6-speed manual as that’s what’s available in the other two trim levels, Sport and Performance. Those offer the manual along with an efficient 9-speed automatic that is standard and the only shifter available on the NISMO model.

For you racer types that think you’re quicker than some computer-operated 9-speed, well, think what you want. Testing, again by Car & Driver, says no, the automatic is .2 seconds quicker. So, just concentrate on keeping your Z between the lane markers as you mash the throttle.

1 of 2 — nissan z interior.jpg 2024 Nissan Z NISMO interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — nissan z dash.jpg 2024 Nissan Z NISMO dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Inside, the test NISMO was dark, but sporty, with racy black suede and leather Recaro seats that wrap around the driver and passenger like a lover clutching you after a six month absence. Seats include red stitching, as does the dash, but are manual (saves weight) being adjusted via rotating knobs on the seat sides. Not easy to use with the doors shut, but once set you’ll likely be fine.

Love the seats here but must mention that even if you’re not 60-something, climbing out of the driver’s seat is not a pretty sight. Best to flip up the tilt/telescope wheel for maximum knee clearance. Then if you’re short put the seat back a few notches before rolling to the side with a hand on the rocker panel and push off the wheel to swing your legs out. Also be sure the door is 100% opened to maximize your exit angle. You’ll probably want to park your Z away from big trucks and SUVs in a parking lot anyway.

Being young would help here, but agility is the key ingredient.

Info screen size is perfect for this car’s interior at 9 inches and Nissan’s system is easy to use and figure out. There are even volume and tuning knobs for the radio. Below that screen is an automatic climate control system with dials so you can tune it to the temp and fan speed you want, or let it do all the work.

Atop, the dash remain three stylish gauges that give the car’s interior a serious old-school sports car vibe, but be forewarned they are not telling you much of use, unless you’re racing. They register boost pressure for the turbo, turbo speed and battery volts. Would be better if at least one was a fuel gauge or would even indicate what drive mode you’re in.

Speaking of which, down on the black gloss-topped console is a red Start button, standard on NISMO, plus a red toggle for the three drive modes. Normal, Sport and Sport+, the later mainly being of value on a race track.

There are a couple oops from the Z that could affect your purchase decision if horsepower is not your top prerequisite. The NISMO edition does not have heated or cooled seats, nor a heated steering wheel, somewhat limiting its comfort level in northern climes like ours in Wisconsin.

1 of 2 — nissan z seats.jpg 2024 Nissan Z NISMO driver and passenger seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — nissan z interior2.jpg 2024 Nissan Z NISMO seats Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

There’s also no flat-bottom wheel, odd for a sports car with limited knee room, plus the lone cup holder is placed too far back on the console creating an awkward reach. Best you keep two hands on the wheel anyway, right?

Finally, there’s no wireless phone charger a major faux pas in today’s market.

You probably didn’t expect a lot of cargo space, which is good because there’s just 7 cubic feet under the big hatch in back. But this is a two-seater, so unlikely one would need space for more than two suitcases.

However, there is a good level of safety equipment, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, predictive forward collision warning, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Gas mileage was good considering the power here. Naturally, premium fuel is preferred and I got 24 mpg in a mix of driving, but heavier on highway. The EPA rates this at 17 mpg city and 24 highway. That’s 1 mpg less for the city than in the Sport or Performance models with “just” 400 horsepower.

Pricing is steep for the Nismo edition, starting at $66,890 with delivery. A few options pushed this to $68,290. But the Sport is more reasonably priced at $44,110 and can be had with a manual for more fun shifting and only 20 fewer horses. Move up to the Performance model with stiffer suspension and a few other performance features and you’ll part with $54,110, still a savings over the NISMO. But remember, there can never be too much power.

FAST STATS: 2024 Nissan Z Nismo

Hits: Stylish 2-seater, excellent power, balanced neutral handling, superb brakes, 3 drive modes. Excellent seat comfort, automatic climate control dials, good info screen size and function and good level of safety equipment.

Misses: Firm ride, considerable road noise at highway speeds, tough exit when door isn’t 100% opened, awkward cup holder placement, no heated seats or steering wheel, no flat-bottom wheel, no wireless charger, little cargo room, premium fuel preferred.

Made in: Japan

Engine: 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, 420 hp/350 torque

Transmission: 9-speed automatic

Weight: 3,673 lbs.

Wheelbase: 100.4 in.

Length: 172.4 in.

Cargo: 7.0 cu.ft.

MPG: 17/24

MPG: 24.0 (tested)

Base Price: $66,890 (includes delivery)

Invoice: N.A.

Major Options:

Illuminated kick plates, $500

Premium paint, $1,295

Nismo floor mats, $410

Test vehicle: $68,290

Sources: Nissan, www.kbb.com