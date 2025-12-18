The staff of life, le pain quotidian. Bread, specifically wheat bread, has defined life, class, and our human history since the neolithic. Join Kyle and guest author bread scholar William Rubel.

Classic Eats with Kyle Johnson Cherek is created and hosted by Kyle Johnson Cherek, and co-produced by a'point productions and WUWM. Executive producers are Kyle Johnson Cherek and Rob Schoonover. Audio editing and engineering by Brian Arkta and John Rymaszewski. Additional production by Valeria Navarro Villegas, Michelle Maternowski and Rob Larry, Special thanks to our guest William Rubel.