Train for a biathlon at the Ariens Nordic Center in Wisconsin

'Tis the season for winter recreation. For this month’s Wandering Wisconsin we're heading to Brillion, Wisconsin. There’s an outdoor recreation center there that's a certified U.S. Biathlon Training Center.

The Ariens Nordic Center has 5K of cross-country skiing trails for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy. It also offers opportunities to learn about and train for a biathlon.

A biathlon is a competition that combines cross-country skiing with marksmanship.

"Basically what's happening during your competitions or your training is you're getting out and skiing on a ski course and you're stopping periodically and you're shooting at some targets. And you're doing that with a biathlon specific 22-caliber biathlon long rifle," explains Sean Becker the director of sport operations and development for Ariens Nordic Center.

The center welcomes casual cross-country skiers as well as those interested in biathlons. They offer a variety of lessons for people at any level.

Ariens Nordic Center A biathlon combines a cross-country ski race with marksmanship.

"It's a real low barrier to entry to come here and either Nordic ski or try biathlon out," Becker says. "You shouldn't have any reservations about coming and trying any of this. Whatever their ability level is, we like to say that we meet them where they are and help them get where they want to be."

On Thursday December 18, the center will host the World Snowshoe Championships, which is open to spectators as well as participants. Becker says they have events just about every weekend - even in the summer when people can come to roller ski and train for the winter months.

Brillion is in Calumet County, which according to Amanda Weibel with Travel Wisconsin, is the Supper Club Capital of the Midwest. She recommends these supper clubs on a visit:



If you're looking for a tool to help you plan your winter getaway look no further than the Wisconsin Snow Report from Travel Wisconsin.

"It is one of Travel Wisconsin's most popular resources every year," Weibel explains. "It's an interactive map that tracks the snow conditions for a variety of winter sports...it really is a great one-stop shop for planning because you can also click on the map to get recommendations for nearby dining or lodging or other activities to help round out a really fun trip."