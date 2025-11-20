© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wandering Wisconsin
With so many unexpected adventures right here in Wisconsin, this series helps you discover great places to visit throughout the state.

Nutcracker in the Castle at Paine Mansion is an immersive twist on the holiday classic

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Becky Mortensen
Published November 20, 2025 at 10:05 AM CST
Two children look at a room at the Paine Mansion decorated with Christmas trees and a storybook of the Nutcracker.
Paine Art Center & Gardens
/
Sherry Luterbach
Children take in the decorations at the Paine Art Center.

Seeing a production of the Nutcracker is a holiday tradition for many Wisconsinites. For fans of the classical ballet – there's an opportunity to not just watch a performance of the Nutcracker but actually immerse yourself in the story.

You can do it on a visit to the Paine Art Center and Gardens in Oshkosh. That’s where the Nutcracker in the Castle exhibition kicks off on November 21.

The Paine is decorated with thousands of lights, ornaments and 70 Christmas trees. Aaron Sherer is the executive director of the center and says it's transformed into an interactive experience.

"Each room depicts a different scene of the fairytale with elaborate decorations and elements of the story. The experience is truly immersive. You actually enter into the fairytale," Sherer explains.

The guided tour includes dancers performing vignettes from the famous ballet and live musical performances. You can also take a self-guided tour where storybooks help guide you through the story of the Nutcracker and guests can take their time enjoying all the decorations.

"People often fantasize about what it would be like to live in the mansion," Sherer says. "Our special exhibitions and events often play into that. The Nutcracker story brings the settings of the mansion to life by creating a story within the rooms, we portray it as if the characters actually live in the mansion."

Nutcrackers stand at the entrance to one of the rooms at the Paine Mansion decorated for the Nutcracker in the Castle exhibition.
The entrance to one of the rooms decorated for the Nutcracker in the Castle exhibition at the Paine Art Center.
Paine Art Center & Gardens / Phil Weston
An actor dressed as Godfather Drosselmeyer from the Nutcracker.
An actor portrays Godfather Drosselmeyer at a guided tour of the Nutcracker in the Castle.
Paine Art Center & Gardens / Ken Cravillion
An open storybook inside a room at the Paine Mansion decorated for the Nutcracker in the Castle.
A storybook in each room helps tell the fairytale of the Nutcracker.
Paine Art Center & Gardens / Phil Weston
Ballet dancers pose in front a Christmas trees at the Paine Mansion in Oshkosh, WI for the Nutcracker in the Castle exhibition.
Live performers pose at the Nutcracker in the Castle exhibition.
Paine Art Center & Gardens / Ken Cravillion
Decorated trees line the rooms at the Paine Art Center for the Nutcracker in the Castle exhibition
Decorated trees line the rooms at the Paine Art Center for the Nutcracker in the Castle exhibition
Paine Art Center & Gardens / Ken Cravillion

Want to do some holiday shopping while visiting Oshkosh? Travel Wisconsin's Amanda Weibel recommends these stores:
