Nutcracker in the Castle at Paine Mansion is an immersive twist on the holiday classic

Seeing a production of the Nutcracker is a holiday tradition for many Wisconsinites. For fans of the classical ballet – there's an opportunity to not just watch a performance of the Nutcracker but actually immerse yourself in the story.

You can do it on a visit to the Paine Art Center and Gardens in Oshkosh. That’s where the Nutcracker in the Castle exhibition kicks off on November 21.

The Paine is decorated with thousands of lights, ornaments and 70 Christmas trees. Aaron Sherer is the executive director of the center and says it's transformed into an interactive experience.

"Each room depicts a different scene of the fairytale with elaborate decorations and elements of the story. The experience is truly immersive. You actually enter into the fairytale," Sherer explains.

The guided tour includes dancers performing vignettes from the famous ballet and live musical performances. You can also take a self-guided tour where storybooks help guide you through the story of the Nutcracker and guests can take their time enjoying all the decorations.

"People often fantasize about what it would be like to live in the mansion," Sherer says. "Our special exhibitions and events often play into that. The Nutcracker story brings the settings of the mansion to life by creating a story within the rooms, we portray it as if the characters actually live in the mansion."

1 of 5 — The enterance to one of the rooms decorated for the Nutcracker in the Castle exhibition at the Paine Art Center.jpg The entrance to one of the rooms decorated for the Nutcracker in the Castle exhibition at the Paine Art Center. Paine Art Center & Gardens / Phil Weston 2 of 5 — An actor portrays Godfather Drosselmeyer for the Nutcracker in the Castle at Paine Mansion.jpg An actor portrays Godfather Drosselmeyer at a guided tour of the Nutcracker in the Castle. Paine Art Center & Gardens / Ken Cravillion 3 of 5 — A storybook helps tell the fairytale of the Nutcracker at the Nutcracker in the Castle exhibition at the Paine Art Center.jpg A storybook in each room helps tell the fairytale of the Nutcracker. Paine Art Center & Gardens / Phil Weston 4 of 5 — Live performers pose at the Nutcracker in the Castle exhibition at the Paine Art Center.jpg Live performers pose at the Nutcracker in the Castle exhibition. Paine Art Center & Gardens / Ken Cravillion 5 of 5 — Decorated trees line the rooms at the Paine Art Center for the Nutcracker in the Castle exhibition.jpg Decorated trees line the rooms at the Paine Art Center for the Nutcracker in the Castle exhibition Paine Art Center & Gardens / Ken Cravillion

