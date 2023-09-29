NPR Stories
WUWM News
Calling it the "largest ever clean-up under EPA’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative to address Milwaukee Area of Concern" officials Thursday celebrated a $450 million infusion that will help remove contaminated sediments from the estuary.
A global environmental nonprofit hopes to demonstrate that a nature preserve near Mukwonago, Wisconsin can not only enhance biodiversity but also store significant amounts of carbon in its soils.
WUWM has been reporting on efforts to bolster resilience and biodiversity in conjunction with NPR’s “Climate Solutions” series. We now turn to perspectives shared by members of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
To help Wisconsin rein in planet-warming pollution, the state will need a lot of trained workers. These jobs could help Milwaukee address another persistent problem: economic inequity.
Organic Valley, which touts its status as the nation’s largest cooperative of organic farmers, is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2050. A farming family in Wisconsin is helping to make that happen.
It’s part of how cities like Milwaukee adapt to life on a more volatile coast.
This week WUWM and NPR are focusing on solutions to climate change — an existential challenge facing life as we know it. Steve Vavrus shares his perspective as director of Wisconsin’s State Climatology Office.
"Deep Lake Future" is an immersive art experience going on now at Var Gallery in Walker's Point in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It takes visitors on a data collection mission in a futuristic world overrun with invasive species and musical fish.
Emerging leader says Indigenous knowledge is needed, Western science alone won't solve climate changeMassive storms and eradicating temperature shifts are just two of the sometimes devastating symptoms of climate issues we face. What’s also clear is that it’s going to take an all-hands-on-deck approach to mitigate climate change and adapt to sustain life.
We asked six climate experts what questions you should ask yourself whenever you come across something claiming to be a "climate solution".