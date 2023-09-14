This is Sounds Like Milwaukee, a WUWM project that celebrates the sounds of our city.
Sounds Like Milwaukee: The art of staying in touch
This week's Sounds Like Milwaukee recognizes the bleeps and bloops of every day communication: the 'ding' when you receive a text message. WUWM's beloved All Things Considered host and digital producer Rob Larry explains why that's actually his favorite sound and shares some solid advice passed onto him from his mother ... that we all should heed.
Have a favorite sound you'd like to share? Instructions on how to participate are here.