Sounds Like Milwaukee
This is Sounds Like Milwaukee, a WUWM project that celebrates the sounds of our city.

Sounds Like Milwaukee: The art of staying in touch

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Maayan Silver,
Robert Larry
Published September 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
WUWM All Things Considered Host, Rob Larry, Carries his wife and main texter, Markeita Larry on their wedding day. Circa April 30, 2021 at Veterans Terrace in Burlington, Wisconsin
Esther Koeller
WUWM All Things Considered host and Digital Producer Rob Larry carries his wife and main texter, Markeita Larry, on their wedding day. Circa April 30, 2021 at Veterans Terrace in Burlington, Wisconsin.

This week's Sounds Like Milwaukee recognizes the bleeps and bloops of every day communication: the 'ding' when you receive a text message. WUWM's beloved All Things Considered host and digital producer Rob Larry explains why that's actually his favorite sound and shares some solid advice passed onto him from his mother ... that we all should heed.

Have a favorite sound you'd like to share? Instructions on how to participate are here.

