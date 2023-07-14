What's your favorite Milwaukee sound?

This is Sounds Like Milwaukee, a WUWM project that celebrates the sounds of our city.

We’re collecting Milwaukee’s favorite sounds, and we want to hear from you. It could be something you hear out and about in the city, like a foghorn or church bells. Or, maybe it's something you hear in daily life: a frying egg or your grandmother singing in the evening. Anything goes — our surroundings sound different to all of us.

Send us a voice memo with a recording of your sound and an explanation of what it means to you. Your recordings may be used on air or online.

You can participate by sending a voice memo through the WUWM app or emailing a voice memo directly to us at wuwm-projects@uwm.edu. If you don’t have a smartphone, email wuwm-projects@uwm.edu and tell us about your sound.

Sending a voice memo:



Download the “WUWM Public Radio” app on your smartphone.

Click “Submit Voice Memo.”

Hit the red microphone button, make your recording, and then hit publish.

If you have an iPhone, you can also use the voice memo app to record yourself. Send it to wuwm-projects@uwm.edu.

What to say:



Record your favorite sound.

Then, introduce yourself and where you live.

Finally, tell us what that sound means to you.

Some prompts to get the wheels turning:



What does your favorite place sound like?

What do you hear on a summer day in Milwaukee?

Is there a sound that reminds you of your past? Your family?

We look forward to hearing from you!