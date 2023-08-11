© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Sounds Like Milwaukee
This is Sounds Like Milwaukee, a WUWM project that celebrates the sounds of our city.

Sounds Like Milwaukee: Summer Sparkle

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Maayan Silver,
Lina Tran
Published August 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
Cassie Bauer (L) and Courtney Langosch (R) enjoy some well-deserved ice cream on a Milwaukee summer day.
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM
Cassie Bauer (L) and Courtney Langosch (R) enjoy some well-deserved ice cream on a Milwaukee summer day.

Sounds Like Milwaukee is a new WUWM series asking southeastern Wisconsin to share their favorite sounds, sounds that make them think, sounds they connect to — and to explain why those sounds resonate.

Instructions on how to participate are here.

This week, we hear from Apurba Banerjee of West Allis, Don Lanham of Oconomowoc, Cassie Bauer of Milwaukee and Courtney Langosch of South Milwaukee.

Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver is a WUWM news reporter.
Lina Tran
Lina Tran is a WUWM news reporter.
