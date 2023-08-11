Sounds Like Milwaukee: Summer Sparkle

Sounds Like Milwaukee is a new WUWM series asking southeastern Wisconsin to share their favorite sounds, sounds that make them think, sounds they connect to — and to explain why those sounds resonate.

Instructions on how to participate are here.

This week, we hear from Apurba Banerjee of West Allis, Don Lanham of Oconomowoc, Cassie Bauer of Milwaukee and Courtney Langosch of South Milwaukee.