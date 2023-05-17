Lake Effect Special: Cardinal Stritch University Closure

Tune in Thursday, May 18 at noon to hear a special episode of Lake Effect dedicated to the upcoming closure of Cardinal Stritch University. Guests include: President Dr. Dan Scholz, university historian Sara Woelfel, students Justin Roby and Sebastian Rios, alumni Monica Kling-Garcia and faculty member Kelley Kling.

On April 10, Scholz announced this spring semester would be the university's last. The Franciscan liberal arts college has been a part of the greater Milwaukee community for the past 86 years.

It’s the first major nonprofit college to close in the Milwaukee area in recent memory and it’s a major blow to the students and faculty there.

One unique feature of Stritch is its high number of international students. This year 25% of undergrads were international students.

Enrollment at the Catholic institution has plummeted, along with tuition revenue. Scholz says the school is no longer financially viable due to low enrollment. Stritch’s student count dropped from about 6,000 in 2010 to just over 1,000 this year.

Previous coverage:

