Lake Effect

Lake Effect Special: Cardinal Stritch University Closure

By Audrey Nowakowski,
Emily Files
Published May 17, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT
Cardinal Stritch University
Audrey Nowakowski
/
WUWM
Cardinal Stritch University will close at the end of the semester.

Tune in Thursday, May 18 at noon to hear a special episode of Lake Effect dedicated to the upcoming closure of Cardinal Stritch University. Guests include: President Dr. Dan Scholz, university historian Sara Woelfel, students Justin Roby and Sebastian Rios, alumni Monica Kling-Garcia and faculty member Kelley Kling.

On April 10, Scholz announced this spring semester would be the university's last. The Franciscan liberal arts college has been a part of the greater Milwaukee community for the past 86 years.

It’s the first major nonprofit college to close in the Milwaukee area in recent memory and it’s a major blow to the students and faculty there.

One unique feature of Stritch is its high number of international students. This year 25% of undergrads were international students.

Enrollment at the Catholic institution has plummeted, along with tuition revenue. Scholz says the school is no longer financially viable due to low enrollment. Stritch’s student count dropped from about 6,000 in 2010 to just over 1,000 this year.

Previous coverage:

DSC_0789.JPG
Audrey Nowakowski
/
'Stritch made me feel like home:' Students, alumni process news of university's sudden closure
Students, employees and alumni of Cardinal Stritch University are in shock after finding out the 86-year-old school is closing this year.
FullSizeR.jpg
Audrey Nowakowski
/
Beyond sadness, Cardinal Stritch University closure is 'an issue of justice' for one professor
Dr. Barb Spies, Cardinal Stritch University professor and director of mission integration joins Lake Effect's Audrey Nowakowski to share her reaction to the school’s closure.
IMG_7172.jpg
Anna Nowakowski
/
Why is enrollment such a challenge for colleges like Cardinal Stritch? A higher ed data expert explains
Cardinal Stritch University north of Milwaukee has experienced a steep drop in enrollment, leading to its closure.

Lake Effect
Audrey Nowakowski
Audrey Nowakowski hosts and produces Lake Effect. She joined WUWM in 2014.
Emily Files
Emily has been reporting on Milwaukee-area education for WUWM since 2018.
