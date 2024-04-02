Wisconsin April 2024 election results
Here are the 2024 Wisconsin presidential preference primary and spring general election results.
Projected winners will be marked in bold.
Milwaukee County
County Executive
Ieshuh Griffin
David C. Crowley
County Comptroller
Liz Sumner
Michael S. Harper
Circuit Court Judge Branch 43
Rochelle N. Johnson-Bent
Marisabel Cabrera
County Board Supervisors
District 1
Anne O’Connor
District 2
Willie Johnson, Jr.
District 3
Sheldon A. Wasserman
Alexander Kostal
District 4
Ron Jansen
Jack Eckblad
District 5
Sequanna Taylor
District 6
Shawn Rolland
District 7
Felesia Martin
District 8
Steven Shea
District 9
Patti Logsdon
Danelle Kenney
District 10
Marcelia Nicholson
District 11
Kathleen Vincent
District 12
Juan Miguel Martinez
District 13
Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones
District 14
Caroline Gómez-Tom
Angel Sanchez
District 15
Sky Z. Capriolo
District 16
Justin Bielinski
District 17
Steve F. Taylor
District 18
Deanna Alexander
Brandon M. Williford
City of Milwaukee
Mayor
Cavalier Johnson
David D. King
City Attorney
T. Spencer
Evan Goyke
City Comptroller
Gregory L. Gracz
Bill Christianson
Milwaukee Public Schools Referendum: Shall the Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee and Washington Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $140 million for the 2024-2025 school year; by an additional $51 million for the 2025-2026 school year; by an additional $47 million for the 2026-2027 school year; and by an additional $14 million (for a total of $252 million) for the 2027-2028 school year and thereafter, for the recurring purposes of sustaining educational programming, including offering career and technical education programs, attracting and retaining certified educators, and further improving art, music, physical education and language programs?
YES
NO
Common Council
District 1
Andrea Pratt
District 2
Mark Chambers, Jr.
District 3
Jonathan Brostoff
Ieshuh Griffin
District 4
Robert Bauman
Rayhainio Boynes
District 5
Lamont Westmoreland
Bruce Winter
District 6
Milele Coggs
Brandon R. Payton
District 7
Jessica Currie
DiAndre Jackson
District 8
Ryan Antczak
JoCasta Zamarripa
District 9
Laressa Taylor
District 10
Richard Geldon
Sharlen Moore
District 11
Peter Burgelis
Josh Zepnick
District 12
José Pérez
District 13
Scott Spiker
District 14
Marina Dimitrijevic
District 15
Russell W. Stamper II
Wauwatosa Mayor
Dennis McBride
Andrew Meindl
West Allis Mayor
Dan Devine
AmyRose Murphy
Elmbrook School Board
Area IV Seat
Jean Lambert
Peter Machi
At-Large Seat
Mary Wacker
Nicole L. Hunker