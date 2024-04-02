© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Vote buttons stack with red and blue colors
WUWM's Voter Guide
Wisconsin's presidential primary and spring general election is April 2, 2024. Here's a guide on Milwaukee-area candidates and information on how to vote.

Wisconsin April 2024 election results

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Michelle Maternowski,
Valeria Navarro Villegas
Published April 2, 2024 at 10:01 AM CDT
Updated April 2, 2024 at 10:26 AM CDT
ballot going into a box
yavdat
/
Stock Adobe
Here you can find Wisconsin election results for the presidential preference primary and the spring general election.

Here are the 2024 Wisconsin presidential preference primary and spring general election results.

Projected winners will be marked in bold.

Milwaukee County

County Executive

Ieshuh Griffin

David C. Crowley

County Comptroller

Liz Sumner

Michael S. Harper

Circuit Court Judge Branch 43

Rochelle N. Johnson-Bent

Marisabel Cabrera

County Board Supervisors

District 1

Anne O’Connor

District 2

Willie Johnson, Jr.

District 3

Sheldon A. Wasserman

Alexander Kostal

District 4

Ron Jansen

Jack Eckblad

District 5

Sequanna Taylor

District 6

Shawn Rolland

District 7

Felesia Martin

District 8

Steven Shea

District 9

Patti Logsdon

Danelle Kenney

District 10

Marcelia Nicholson

District 11

Kathleen Vincent

District 12

Juan Miguel Martinez

District 13

Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones

District 14

Caroline Gómez-Tom

Angel Sanchez

District 15

Sky Z. Capriolo

District 16

Justin Bielinski

District 17

Steve F. Taylor

District 18

Deanna Alexander

Brandon M. Williford

City of Milwaukee

Mayor

Cavalier Johnson

David D. King

City Attorney

T. Spencer

Evan Goyke

City Comptroller

Gregory L. Gracz

Bill Christianson

Milwaukee Public Schools Referendum: Shall the Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee and Washington Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $140 million for the 2024-2025 school year; by an additional $51 million for the 2025-2026 school year; by an additional $47 million for the 2026-2027 school year; and by an additional $14 million (for a total of $252 million) for the 2027-2028 school year and thereafter, for the recurring purposes of sustaining educational programming, including offering career and technical education programs, attracting and retaining certified educators, and further improving art, music, physical education and language programs?

YES

NO

Common Council

District 1

Andrea Pratt

District 2

Mark Chambers, Jr.

District 3

Jonathan Brostoff

Ieshuh Griffin

District 4

Robert Bauman

Rayhainio Boynes

District 5

Lamont Westmoreland

Bruce Winter

District 6

Milele Coggs

Brandon R. Payton

District 7

Jessica Currie

DiAndre Jackson

District 8

Ryan Antczak

JoCasta Zamarripa

District 9

Laressa Taylor

District 10

Richard Geldon

Sharlen Moore

District 11

Peter Burgelis

Josh Zepnick

District 12

José Pérez

District 13

Scott Spiker

District 14

Marina Dimitrijevic

District 15

Russell W. Stamper II

Wauwatosa Mayor

Dennis McBride

Andrew Meindl

West Allis Mayor

Dan Devine

AmyRose Murphy
 

Elmbrook School Board

Area IV Seat

Jean Lambert

Peter Machi

At-Large Seat

Mary Wacker

Nicole L. Hunker
Michelle Maternowski
Michelle is WUWM's digital manager.
See stories by Michelle Maternowski
Valeria Navarro Villegas
Valeria is WUWM's digital editor.
See stories by Valeria Navarro Villegas
