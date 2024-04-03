Voters narrowly approve $252 million MPS referendum

In Tuesday's election, voters narrowly approved a $252 million referendum for Milwaukee Public Schools.

The funding boost for MPS will result in a $432 property tax increase on a $200,000 home.

Unofficial results show 51% of votes in favor of the referendum and 49% against.

“This is a huge victory for the children of Milwaukee," MPS Superintendent Keith Posley said in a statement. "MPS is grateful to the city’s voters for supporting our continued efforts to help students succeed in school and in life.”

MPS says the referendum funding is needed to fill the gap left by state support. District leaders say without it, school budgets would be cut — that means fewer staff and programs for students.

On Tuesday, voter Christie Jensen cast her ballot in favor of the tax hike for MPS.

"Our schools need to be funded," Jensen said. "Public education needs to be funded. So I’m very much for the referendum."

Opponents of the referendum say MPS hasn’t explored other cost-saving options and the district hasn’t presented a detailed plan for how the money will be spent.

A voter and retired MPS teacher named Mary said that’s why she was skeptical of the referendum.

"I do know that they need the money, and it bothers me a lot that we don’t know where it’s going," she said.

The last time MPS went to referendum, in 2020, the $87 million question was overwhelmingly approved by voters.

This time, it was a much different result — with voters almost evenly split.

How the referendum will affect MPS students will become more clear later this month, when Posley releases his proposed budget for next school year.

WUWM's Susan Bence contributed to this report.