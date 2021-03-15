-
Milwaukee Public Schools families have until Thursday to decide whether their children return to classrooms four days per week, for the rest of the school year. MPS is surveying families following a school board decision to phase in face-to-face learning starting April 14. Families also have a virtual option.
There are four open Milwaukee School Board seats on the April 6 ballot, with no incumbents running. Two of the races are competitive. Meet the candidates running in these races.
The Milwaukee Public Schools board approved a plan to return students to classrooms. Students in kindergarten through third grade start returning April 14, then grades fourth through eighth on April 19, and seniors and high school students at risk of failing go back April 26.
For the past two weeks, school and child care workers have been eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin. Milwaukee is pushing to get all…
This week, Milwaukee Public Schools is observing Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action, which draws attention to issues of racial equity in…
Updated 12:06 p.m. Milwaukee Public Schools is required by the state to resume in-person instruction for some students with disabilities, starting in…
The about 70,000 students enrolled in Milwaukee Public Schools will continue with virtual learning for the foreseeable future.>>School Year Starts…