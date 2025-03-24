Meet the candidates running for Cudahy mayor

What does Cudahy's mayor do?

The mayor serves as the chief executive of the city for a three-year term. The mayor presides over city meetings and oversees departments, policies, budgets and administration. The mayor administers city ordinances and acts as the city's chief spokesperson. The mayor and common council serve part-time roles.

Current Cudahy Mayor Thomas Pavlic is not running for reelection. WUWM sent a questionnaire to mayoral candidates, Kenneth Jankowski and Jill Recely to help inform voters' decisions.

Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.



Kenneth Jankowski

Courtesy Kenneth Jankowski Kenneth Jankowski

What impact do you hope to have as mayor?

Residents would like our dump open more than two days a week. I’ve already laid groundwork with our DPW to make this happen. I’d meet with department heads, update ordinances, evaluate committee members and improve fire department staffing to ensure success. I’d promote the city through a new communications coordinator and drive redevelopment to make Cudahy more appealing. As alderman, I’ve developed relationships with businesses to join our city's resurgence and renaissance. I’d work with the school district to expand trades programs and explore service consolidation with nearby cities to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

What distinguishes you from other candidates in this race?

I’m a retired fire captain with 32 years at North Shore Fire Department, where I gained leadership skills and supported people during difficult times. Public service isn’t just what I did for a job, but it's who I am as a person. I’ve always stood up for my beliefs and helped those who cannot help themselves. I can develop a plan and alter it to accomplish the task at hand. I am also humble enough to know that I’m not always the smartest guy in the room and surround myself with people that have a willingness to help and exchange ideas. I strongly believe a good idea can be an idea no matter who or where it comes from.

What do you consider to be the most pressing issue in Cudahy and how do you plan to address it?

The most pressing issue is vacant buildings. Cudahy has seen significant loss of business over the years, which resulted in vacant storefronts, including a loss of a grocery store. I plan to address this by attracting new businesses and changing zoning and establishing TIF/TID districts to allow for new developments. We can advertise that we’re open for business via social media, radio, commercials, etc. Cudahy is very affordable compared to most [cities] and we are seeing an influx of younger residents. I will continue to work with our Community Development Authority and collaborate on ideas to redevelop the area for business and families to thrive.

What other issues do you plan to focus on if elected?

I’ll focus on our parks, especially Cudahy Park, which has significant contamination hazards from being used as an industrial dumping site by Ladish until 1979. I’ve been working with the Cudahy Common Council, DNR/DHS and Milwaukee County Parks to raise awareness. I’ve posted signs all along the park of the danger, but it's not enough. As mayor, I would like to create a task force to continue to put pressure on Milwaukee County and ATI/Ladish to come up with a plan to clean it up. I also want to address bluff erosion at Sheridan Park and would consider negotiating to buy and maintain the park ourselves, as the county has long neglected it.



Jill Recely

Courtesy Jill Recely Jill Recely

What impact do you hope to have as mayor?

I hope to instill pride and hope in the citizens of Cudahy by improving the city to make a good impression on potential residents, businesses and developers. I would encourage property maintenance and improvement to remain in compliance with city codes. We need to preserve historical features to maintain the city’s identity.

What distinguishes you from other candidates in this race?

I, along with a great many residents of Cudahy, feel it is important to preserve the cherished traditions of our parades and festivals. Over the years, we have lost several of these due to the lack of volunteers. I plan to promote volunteerism by going into the schools to encourage students to volunteer with their families or a group of their friends by offering different opportunities from which to choose.

What do you consider to be the most pressing issue in Cudahy and how do you plan to address it?

We need to stay focused on the 2050 Plan which focuses on promoting development to improve neighborhoods, business growth and strengthening the city’s economic base. These efforts include marketing city-owned land for development, reviewing zoning ordinances, assisting in the growth of existing businesses and exploring business grants and loan programs.

What other issues do you plan to focus on if elected? We need to implement traffic calming measures, especially on Packard Avenue, to ensure the safety of pedestrians and drivers. Once the 80-unit apartment complex is completed on the corner of Layton Avenue and Packard Avenue, it will have created additional traffic, as well as pedestrians, cars and bikes. Traffic studies will be needed. Once recommendations are presented, decisions will be made.