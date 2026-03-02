Whitefish Bay School District referendum: What to know ahead of April 7 vote

Voters in Whitefish Bay will decide on April 7 whether to approve an increase to taxes that would generate $135 million to build a new middle school and renovate the district's four other school buildings.

The proposed referendum would raise property taxes by $260 for every $100,000 of property value.

If approved, the district would use $67.7 million to build a new middle school just south of the existing, 100-year-old school. The remaining $67.9 million of referendum funding would be used to add security systems to building entrances, improve drop-off and pick-up areas at the elementary schools, upgrade fire prevention sprinkler systems and replace HVAC systems, according to the district.

The last time Whitefish Bay voters faced a schools referendum was in 2009, when they approved two referendums worth $13.6 million and $9 million for school facilities.

The Whitefish Bay School District enrolls 2,861 students across four existing schools: Cumberland and Richards Elementary Schools, Whitefish Bay Middle School and Whitefish Bay High School.

All registered voters in Whitefish Bay can weigh in on the referendum. Two school board seats are also up for election, and the incumbents are running unopposed.

Early voting begins at the Village Hall on March 24.

Here’s what to know:

Why are so many Wisconsin school districts holding referendums?

The district is one of 71 across the state asking voters to raise their taxes to fund schools this spring.

Public schools in Wisconsin are funded primarily through a combination of state aid and local property taxes. Both are capped by the state through revenue limits. These limits have not kept pace with inflation.

In 2023, Gov. Tony Evers allowed local school districts to increase their per-student spending by $325 annually through the year 2425 using his “400-year veto.” But that still isn't enough to cover rising costs for many districts. So they're going to voters to make up the difference.

In February, several school districts, teachers unions and parent groups filed suit against the state Legislature and the Joint Finance Committee. They argue that Wisconsin's system of funding schools is unconstitutional and fails to meet student's needs.

The Green Bay Area Public School District and districts in Beloit, Eau Claire, Necedah and Adams-Friendship are plaintiffs in the case.

What question will be on my ballot?

Here’s the question that will be on the ballot:

“Shall the School District of Whitefish Bay, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $135,600,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school building and facility improvement project consisting of: safety, security, building infrastructure and capital maintenance improvements at Whitefish Bay High School, Cumberland and Richards Elementary Schools, and Lydell School and Community Center; construction of and site improvements for a new middle school to replace the existing middle school; acquisition of land; demolition of the existing middle school and repurposing the site for district and community use; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”

What a yes vote means in Whitefish Bay 2026 school referendum

A “yes” vote would increase property taxes for the next year to raise $135.6 million for Whitefish Bay Schools.

The referendum would raise taxes by $260 per $100,000 of taxable property value.

The average home value in Whitefish Bay is $685,800, meaning the average property tax increase would be $1,783 next year.

What a no vote means in Whitefish Bay 2026 school referendum

A “no” vote would not approve a property tax increase to fund capital projects.

School district leadership has suggested that cuts would be in the future if more funding isn't approved by voters.

“Because the operational budget is primarily intended for student instruction, staff salaries, and daily programs, diverting these funds to cover large-scale emergency repairs or failing infrastructure would likely require significant cuts to educational programming and services,” according to the district website.

Where can I find more information about Whitefish Bay 2026 school referendum?

The school district's website includes more information on the referendum.

The district is also holding information sessions:

7 p.m. on March 4 at Whitefish Bay Middle School (building tour beforehand at 6 p.m.)

7 p.m. on April 6 at Whitefish Bay Middle School (building tour beforehand at 6 p.m.)



The school is located at 1144 E. Henry Clay St. #5716, Milwaukee, WI 53217.