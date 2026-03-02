Lake Country Schools referendum: What to know ahead of April 7 vote

Voters in Lake Country will decide on April 7 whether to approve an increase to taxes that would generate $3.2 million for its school over the next four years.

The referendum would maintain staffing and classes at Lake Country School in Waukesha County, not add new programs or new buildings. The school district serves kids in the Hartland and Nashotah areas.

In fact, if the referendum is approved, Lake Country District Administrator Chad Schraufnagel says the district may move toward consolidating with neighboring school districts.

"We are looking and asking the voters to maintain our current operations as-is to give us time to strategically plan for a potential consolidation, which is where we think things are starting to head," he says. "We want to be able to do it strategically, not haphazardly."

If the referendum fails, Schraufnagel says the district is likely to dissolve entirely. He says the district's current fund balance cannot support it past the 2026-27 school year.

The proposed referendum would raise property taxes by $13 for every $100,000 of property value.

This will be the third time in the last three years that the Lake Country School District has asked voters to raise taxes. In 2025, voters rejected a $4 million operational referendum. In 2024, voters approved a $9.5 million referendum focused on facilities, but rejected a $7.2 million referendum geared toward operational costs.

The Lake Country School District enrolls 348 students in 4K through grade 8 at Lake Country School. The district is a "feeder" to Arrowhead Union High School, which is located in a separate school district and would not be impacted by the referendum.

Any registered voters living within the Lake Country School District voting area may cast their ballot on the school referendum.

Here’s what to know:

Why are so many Wisconsin school districts holding referendums?

The district is one of 71 across the state asking voters to raise their taxes to fund schools this spring.

Public schools in Wisconsin are funded primarily through a combination of state aid and local property taxes. Both are capped by the state through revenue limits. These limits have not kept pace with inflation

In 2023, Gov. Tony Evers allowed local school districts to increase their per-student spending by $325 annually through the year 2425 using his “400-year veto.” But that still isn't enough to cover rising costs for many districts. So they're going to voters to make up the difference.

In February, several school districts, teachers unions and parent groups filed suit against the state Legislature and the Joint Finance Committee. They argue that Wisconsin's system of funding schools is unconstitutional and fails to meet student's needs.

The Green Bay Area Public School District and districts in Beloit, Eau Claire, Necedah and Adams-Friendship are plaintiffs in the case.

What question will be on my ballot in Lake Country on April 7?

Here’s the question that will be on the ballot:

“Shall the Lake Country School District, located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $800,000 per year for four years, beginning with the 2026-2027 school year and ending with the 2029-2030 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational expenses?”

What a yes vote means on Lake Country 2026 schools referendum

A “yes” vote would increase property taxes to raise $800,000 per year for the next four years for the school district.

For a home worth $300,000, the tax increase would be $39 per year. For a home worth $500,000, the tax increase would be $65 per year.

What a no vote means on Lake Country 2026 schools referendum

A “no” vote would not approve a property tax increase.

If the referendum fails, the district will start on the path toward dissolution.

According to the district’s website, banks are likely to stop providing the usual short-term loans it currently relies on to operate. Its next step would be to apply for a loan from the State Land Trust.

If the State Land Trust loan is approved, it would help support the district’s operations for one to two years. If the State Land Trust loan is denied, the district is projected to be insolvent after the next school year.

Where can I find more information?

The school district's website includes more information on the referendum.

The district is also holding three information sessions on the referendum:



8:30 a.m. on Friday, March 13 in the library at Lake Country School

8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24 in the library at Lake Country School

6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24 in the library at Lake Country School

The school is located at 1800 Vettelson Rd., Hartland, WI 53029.