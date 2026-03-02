Glendale-River Hills school referendum: What to know ahead of the April 7 election

Voters in the Glendale and River Hills area will decide on April 7 whether to approve an increase to taxes that would generate $5 million for its two local schools over the next four years.

The proposed referendum would raise property taxes by $41 for every $100,000 of property value.

The money would be used to cover operational costs, such as continuing certain educational programs like Tech Ed, STEAM, music and world language courses. Approving the referendum would also help the district reduce class sizes, upgrade technology in schools and maintain its buildings.

This referendum replaces two separate $4.5 million referendums that voters approved once in 2024 and again in 2025, which are expiring. The Glendale-River Hills School District enrolls 962 students in pre-K through grade 8 between Parkway Elementary and Glen Hills Middle School, according to the most recent federal data available.

Any registered voters in the Glendale-River Hills area may vote on the school referendum. Early in person voting begins on March 24 at Glendale City Hall and at River Hills Village Hall.

Here’s what to know:

Why are so many Wisconsin school districts holding referendums?

The district is one of 71 across the state asking voters to raise their taxes to fund schools this spring.

Public schools in Wisconsin are funded primarily through a combination of state aid and local property taxes. Both are capped by the state through revenue limits. These limits have not kept pace with inflation.

In 2023, Gov. Tony Evers allowed local school districts to increase their per-student spending by $325 annually through the year 2425 using his “400-year veto.” But that still isn't enough to cover rising costs for many districts. So they're going to voters to make up the difference.

Katherine Kokal / WUWM MPS Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius (left) and Gov. Tony Evers stop by Aleta Heath's kindergarten classroom on Tuesday, Sept. 2 for the first day of school.

In February, several school districts, teachers' unions and parent groups filed suit against the state Legislature and the Joint Finance Committee. They argue that Wisconsin's system of funding schools is unconstitutional and fails to meet student's needs.

The Green Bay Area Public School District and districts in Beloit, Eau Claire, Necedah and Adams-Friendship are plaintiffs in the case.

What question will be on my ballot?

Here’s the question that will be on the ballot for Glendale-River Hills voters:

“Shall the Glendale-River Hills School District, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $5,000,000 per year for four years, beginning with the 2026-2027 school year and ending with the 2029-2030 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational expenses to maintain district programs?”

What a yes vote means on 2026 Glendale-River Hills school referendum

A “yes” vote would increase property taxes for the next five years to raise $5 million for the Glendale-River Hills school district.

The 2025-26 tax rate was $6.34 for schools. If the referendum is passed, the estimated tax rate would be $6.75 for every $1,000 of home value.

For a home worth $200,000, the tax increase would be $82 per year. For a home worth $400,000, the tax increase would be $164 per year.

What a no vote means on 2026 Glendale-River Hills school referendum

A “no” vote would not approve a property tax increase.

Because the existing referendum is expiring, property taxes would decrease.

Where can I find more information?

The school district's website includes more information on the referendum.