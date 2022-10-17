What are the 2022 Milwaukee County referendums and what do they mean?

There are two advisory referendums on the 2022 midterm ballot in Milwaukee County — one about semi-automatic firearms and another about marijuana. The referendum questions are:

Should the Wisconsin Legislature prohibit the import, sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of semi-automatic “military-style” firearms whose prohibition is allowed under the Wisconsin and United States Constitutions?

Not sure what a semi-automatic firearm is? The AR-15-style rifle is one example.

Answering yes = I think semi-automatic firearms should be prohibited in Wisconsin.

Answering no = I think these firearms should continue to be allowed in Wisconsin.

Do you favor allowing adults 21 years of age and older to engage in the personal use of marijuana, while also regulating commercial marijuana-related activities, and imposing a tax on the sale of marijuana?

Answering yes = I think marijuana should be legal for people 21 and older and be taxed.

Answering no = I think marijuana should be illegal.

The October Marquette poll found about two-thirds of registered voters in Wisconsin favor the legalization of marijuana.

Now, let's take a step back to break down advisory referendums. Hint: They are just that ... advisory.

What is a referendum?

There are two types of ballot measures — initiatives and referendums.

The term referendum typically refers to any election in which the people vote to approve or reject a specific proposal. There are three main types of referendums — advisory, binding and petition.



Then what's an advisory referendum?

For an advisory referendum, a legislative body puts a proposed measure on the ballot to gauge public opinion.

The results of an advisory referendum are not binding, and governing bodies are not required to act in accordance with the majority opinion.

County boards are permitted to hold a countywide referendum for advisory purposes. There have been dozens of countywide advisory referendums on a wide variety of topics, including marijuana legalization, the dark store loophole, corporate personhood and nonpartisan redistricting reform.

By contrast, in a binding referendum, constitutional or statutory provisions mandate that certain proposed measures be submitted to the electorate for ratification in order to take effect.

The term petition referendum has two possible meanings: it can refer to the referendum election that completes the ballot initiative process, or it can refer alternatively to the process by which citizens can force a referendum election on whether or not a law already passed by a legislative body will remain in effect.

What happens after the votes are counted?

Nothing. These referendums are advisory only, with no requirement that it be acted upon if approved. The results of an advisory referendum are not binding, and governing bodies are not required to act in accordance with the majority opinion.

Sources: Ballot Initiative and Referendum in Wisconsin, myvote.wi.gov

Wisconsin's midterm elections are Tuesday, November 8, 2022. If you have a question about voting or the races, submit it below.