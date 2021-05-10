WUWM Wins Awards For 2020 Coverage

While 2020 brought unforeseen firsts and instability to everyone's life, one thing remained true the entire year — there was always a story to tell.

Historic protests for social justice, a contentious presidential election and a deadly pandemic brought new challenges to delivering the news to southeast Wisconsin but the staff at WUWM 89.7 FM – Milwaukee's NPR worked day, and many times night, to keep communities informed.

WUWM has been recognized for that work and has won awards for:

Edward R. Murrow Radio Television Digital News Association Regional Awards

Hearken's Champion of Curiosity Awards

Best Collaboration Between Organizations - Listen MKE

Honorable Mention for Community Listening in a Crisis - Bubbler Talk

Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association Awards

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards