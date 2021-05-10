© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
WUWM Wins Awards For 2020 Coverage

WUWM | By Jack Hurbanis
Published May 10, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT
WBA awards in the WUWM studio
Ele Ellis
/
WUWM
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association awards in the WUWM studio.

While 2020 brought unforeseen firsts and instability to everyone's life, one thing remained true the entire year — there was always a story to tell.

Historic protests for social justice, a contentious presidential election and a deadly pandemic brought new challenges to delivering the news to southeast Wisconsin but the staff at WUWM 89.7 FM – Milwaukee's NPR worked day, and many times night, to keep communities informed.

WUWM has been recognized for that work and has won awards for:

Edward R. Murrow Radio Television Digital News Association Regional Awards

Hearken's Champion of Curiosity Awards

  • Best Collaboration Between Organizations - Listen MKE
  • Honorable Mention for Community Listening in a Crisis - Bubbler Talk

Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association Awards

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards

Jack Hurbanis
Jack Hurbanis started as the WUWM Digital Intern in January 2020, transitioning to Assistant Digital Producer in July.
