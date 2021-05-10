WUWM Wins Awards For 2020 Coverage
While 2020 brought unforeseen firsts and instability to everyone's life, one thing remained true the entire year — there was always a story to tell.
Historic protests for social justice, a contentious presidential election and a deadly pandemic brought new challenges to delivering the news to southeast Wisconsin but the staff at WUWM 89.7 FM – Milwaukee's NPR worked day, and many times night, to keep communities informed.
WUWM has been recognized for that work and has won awards for:
Edward R. Murrow Radio Television Digital News Association Regional Awards
- Best Digital
- Best Breaking News Coverage - Police Brutality Protest
- Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Listen MKE
- Excellence in Writing - Climate Resilience & Filling Food Gap
Hearken's Champion of Curiosity Awards
- Best Collaboration Between Organizations - Listen MKE
- Honorable Mention for Community Listening in a Crisis - Bubbler Talk
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association Awards
- 1st Place, Best Audio - Deputies Fraternize with Rittenhouse on Night of Fatal Shooting
- Award of Merit, Best Spot - Police Brutality Protest
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards
- 1st Place, Best Coverage Of Civil Discourse And Social Change - Protests For Police Reform, Social Justice
- 1st Place, Best Pandemic Related Service To Community - The Coronavirus Pandemic In Wisconsin
- 1st Place, Best Election Coverage - Election 2020
- 1st Place, Best Feature - Owl Family Captures Milwaukee Suburb's Heart During Coronavirus Pandemic
- 1st Place, Best Use Of Audio In Radio News - Deputies Fraternize With Rittenhouse On Night Of Fatal Shooting
- 1st Place, Best Web Story - Milwaukee's Lost Town Of Lake
- 2nd Place, Best News Writing - PFAS Concern Remains High In Marinette
- 2nd Place, Best Hard News/Investigative - MPS May Be 'Losing The Best And Brightest' Due To HR Problems
- 2nd Place, Best Use Of Audio In Radio News - Orchestra Aims To Provide Healing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
- 3rd Place, Best Continuing Coverage - MPS Spring Remote Learning Rollout
- 3rd Place, Best Hard News/Investigative - Police Brutality Protest