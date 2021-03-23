© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
DSC_0150_0.jpg

Jack Hurbanis

Assistant Digital Producer

Jack Hurbanis started as the WUWM Digital Intern in January 2020, transitioning to Assistant Digital Producer in July.

He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he studied film production and communication. 

Outside of work, he can be found cooking with friends, going to see a movie at the Oriental theater, or enjoying the many seasons Milwaukee has to offer. 

