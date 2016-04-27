Bubbler Talk
What's got you scratching your head about the Milwaukee area? WUWM investigate your questions.
Latest Episodes
What is the rusted metal object sitting across from the Lindsay Bros. Building on South 2nd Street in Milwaukee? The object is big, about the size of one of those storage PODS you see outside some people’s houses when they’re moving.
On this week’s Bubbler Talk, question asker Craig Steitz wanted to know about the history of music stores in Milwaukee.There’s a rich history of music…
In the 19th century, Wisconsin’s Territorial Legislature divided Milwaukee County into seven townships. Five of them eventually became municipalities:…
Milwaukee is known for being a city of neighborhoods. From Bay View on the south side and Washington Heights to the west, each neighborhood has a story —…
This week’s Bubbler Talk clears up some muddled history of one of our favorite drinks — the Old Fashioned. In a question from listener Lea, she asked: To…
Today, Bubbler Talk looks at the status of mental health care in the Milwaukee area. Our question comes from listener and Milwaukee resident Scott Bollen.…
For the kickoff of our new season of Bubbler Talk, I thought I would tackle a question from our listener Erin Christie.Ah, the basement bar. Raised in the…
Over the past four months, lots of systems in Wisconsin have had to adapt due to the coronavirus pandemic. That includes the state court system, which was…
Health officials say it’s possible we won’t see a vaccine or cure for the coronavirus for awhile. So in the meantime, they’re recommending testing and…
Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer rose to infamy after human remains were found dismembered and preserved in his Milwaukee apartment. He murdered at least 16…