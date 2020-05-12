© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
WUWM Wins Four Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

WUWM | By Christine Lamitina
Published May 12, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
WUWM 89.7 FM – Milwaukee's NPR has been recognized with four regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the Large Market Radio category.

In the Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota region, WUWM won the awards for:

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.
All regional winners, including WUWM, automatically advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition, which will be judged at a later date.

Christine Lamitina
Christine joined WUWM in August 2014. Prior to joining WUWM, she served as Communications Director for both statewide and national nonprofits.
