WUWM Wins Four Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
WUWM 89.7 FM – Milwaukee's NPR has been recognized with four regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the Large Market Radio category.
In the Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota region, WUWM won the awards for:
- News Series - Project Milwaukee: Great Lakes, Troubled Waters
- Feature Reporting - The Ledge-Sit That Brought The Who To Milwaukee In 1982
- Sports Reporting - It’s Root, Root, Root For The…Sausage?
- Excellence In Social Media
The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.
All regional winners, including WUWM, automatically advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition, which will be judged at a later date.
