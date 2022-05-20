© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
WUWM Wins Awards For 2021 Coverage

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Michelle Maternowski
Published May 20, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT
WUWM - Milwaukee's NPR has been recognized for its journalism in 2021 by the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, Milwaukee Press Club, Radio Television Digital News Association and Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

Edward R. Murrow Radio Television Digital News Association Regional Awards

Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association Awards

Milwaukee Press Club Awards

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards

Michelle Maternowski
Michelle was named WUWM's digital manager in August of 2021.
