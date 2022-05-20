WUWM Wins Awards For 2021 Coverage
WUWM - Milwaukee's NPR has been recognized for its journalism in 2021 by the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, Milwaukee Press Club, Radio Television Digital News Association and Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.
Edward R. Murrow Radio Television Digital News Association Regional Awards
- Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion - Listen MKE
- Excellence in Sound - Wisconsin's Uli Percussion Takes On The Art And Science Of Making Cowbells
- News Series - Policing in Wisconsin
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association Awards
- 1st Place, Hard Feature - 'It's Tangible': George Marshall Clark, Milwaukee's Only Known Lynching Victim, Now Memorialized With Headstone
- 1st Place, Individual Multimedia Storytelling - 'It's Tangible': George Marshall Clark, Milwaukee's Only Known Lynching Victim, Now Memorialized With Headstone
- Award of Merit, Documentary/Special - Call To Mind Live
- Award of Merit, Soft Feature - Wisconsin's Uli Percussion Takes On The Art And Science Of Making Cowbells
- Award of Merit, Talk/Public Affairs - Exploring How African Americans Shaped Barbecue
Milwaukee Press Club Awards
- Gold, Best long hard feature story (audio) - 'It's Tangible': George Marshall Clark, Milwaukee's Only Known Lynching Victim, Now Memorialized With Headstone
- Gold, Best podcast (audio) - Lake Effect
- Silver, Best coverage of a single or ongoing breaking news story (audio) - Under state pressure, MPS brings some special education students back to classrooms
- Silver, Best long soft feature story (audio) - Milwaukee father-son duo carries on rich tradition of Latin percussion
- Silver, Best short hard feature story (audio) - Milwaukee area educators adjust to hybrid teaching
- Silver, Best use of audio within a report (audio) - Wisconsin's Uli percussion takes on the art & science of making cowbells
- Bronze, Best short soft feature story (audio) - Unicorn, dinosaurs and bears, oh my! One Fox Point home is decked out for the holidays
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards
- 1st Place, Best Radio Show - Lake Effect: December 30 2021
- 1st Place, Best Feature - The art & science of making cowbells
- 1st Place, Best Use of Audio in Radio News - Milwaukee father-son duo carries on rich tradition of Latin percussion
- 3rd Place - Best News Writing - 'It's Tangible': George Marshall Clark, Milwaukee's Only Known Lynching Victim, Now Memorialized With Headstone