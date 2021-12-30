Thursday on Lake Effect: AIM Coast Guard takeover, Mars Rover operator, American BBQ history

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about previous attacks on the U.S. Capitol. We look back on the American Indian Movement’s takeover of an abandoned Coast Guard station in Milwaukee. Then, learn about a Milwaukeean's journey from studying geosciences at UW-Milwaukee to being a Mars rover operator. Plus, culinary historian Adrian Miller shares how he’s working to restore African Americans to the center of America’s barbecue history.

