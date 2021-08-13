Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of The McKinely Coast Guard Takeover

This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the occupation of a Milwaukee coast guard station by members of the American Indian Movement.

The Treaty of Fort Laramie of 1868 states that abandoned federal property should revert to the control of the original inhabitants. In the early morning of August 14, 1971, Herb Powless and local chapter members of the American Indian Movement took over the abandoned McKinely Coast Guard station along the Milwaukee lakefront in an effort to regain it from the federal government.

After a tireless summer, the land was returned back to the tribes of Wisconsin. Powless, the leader of the Milwaukee American Indian Movement Chapter, continued to advocate for health care, employment, cultural, and education support for Native Americans up until his death in 2018.

Dorothy Ninham was at the McKinley Coast Guard station takeover. Ninham is also a member of the American Indian Movement and was married to Powless. "You have to remember what the conditions were at that time...housing was very hard for Native people in Milwaukee, we were fighting for education, decent education, to get our kids in quality schools, we were fighting for employment. In addition to all of that we were fighting alcohol and drug abuse in our community." Ninham remembers.

The celebration is set to take place August 15th at 1:00 p.m. at McKinley park. The event will host a myriad of guests and performances including Bill Means, the co-founder of the International Indian Treaty Office, as well as Purple Chuck, a young Native American rapper.

"It’s a tribute to what can happen when Native minds are put together and we work for something positive," Ninham acknowledges. "We’re thinking about the next seven generations, so I think it’s really important to celebrate what we’re really capable of and who we are."