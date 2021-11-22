© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Listen MKE: What does the Rittenhouse verdict mean for people of color?

WUWM 89.7 FM
Published November 22, 2021 at 5:58 AM CST
The Kyle Rittenhouse verdict resonated deeply with people of color across Wisconsin - and the nation. In the latest installment of Listen MKE, we'll discuss how Kenosha moves forward after Rittenhouse was acquitted on all counts Friday in the August, 2020, shootings during unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Join us for the conversation via Facebook Live Monday at noon. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey will moderate the discussion with Dayvin Hallmon, a former member of the Kenosha County Board, and current board member Andy Berg.

