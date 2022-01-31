-
WUWM has been partnering with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative called Listen MKE. Its goal:…
In this Listen MKE, learn about several organizations that may not be so well known, but have a big impact in the community. They work with youth, women, the hungry, and those suffering from cancer.
The Kyle Rittenhouse trial and his acquittal have raised questions about the equity of our justice system. The latest Listen MKE discussion looked at those disparities and how the verdict in the Rittenhouse trial has impacted people of color in Kenosha and their relationship with the justice system.
For many families, higher education can be out of reach because of the financial burden it puts on the student and their parents. But a 529 savings plan could help make college a reality. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recently published a series of stories explaining 529 plans and exploring the potential for broader child savings plans.
Black renters in Milwaukee are hit hardest by electrical fires — among the deadliest type of fires. Join us for the Facebook Live conversation moderated by Journal Sentinel reporter, Raquel Rutledge, Tuesday October 5th at 6 pm.
As the pandemic rages on, vaccine hesitancy persists, especially in communities of color. The latest Listen MKE chats with three prominent doctors who have taken on outsized roles in providing accurate information to those communities in a bid to help end the pandemic.
It's been a year since Jacob Blake was shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer. Listen MKE looks at what has happened over the past year and what still needs to happen in Kenosha to address systemic racism.
For this Listen MKE, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee Water Works Superintendent Karen Dettmer and Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson discuss how they plan to address the city's lead issue.
Following the murder of George Floyd, protests erupted across the country, including here in Milwaukee. Calls for defunding the police remain, as well as frustration by some over the pace at which they see change occurring. So, what has actually changed over the past year and what has not?
Milwaukee's aging housing stock and its more than 70,000 lead laterals pose a serious public health problem for the city's families, and health experts are worried that the problem may have grown worse.