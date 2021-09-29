© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Listen MKE: Electrical Fires' Impact On Black Milwaukee Renters

Published September 29, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT
Black renters in Milwaukee are hit hardest by electrical fires - among the deadliest type of fires, according to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation. In the latest installment of Listen MKE, we'll hear from people affected by such fires, lawmakers, and advocates about what is being done to try to address them. Join us for the Facebook Live conversation moderated by Journal Sentinel reporter, Raquel Rutledge, Tuesday October 5 at 6 pm.

