Listen MKE: Tackling Persistent Vaccine Hesitancy During The Pandemic

As the pandemic rages on, vaccine hesitancy persists, especially in communities of color.

Listen MKE will chat with three prominent doctors who have taken on outsized roles in providing accurate information to those communities in a bid to help end the pandemic. Dr. Kevin Izard, Dr. Zeno Franco and Dr. Lyle Ignace join Talis Shelbourne of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for the conversation.

Be a part of discussion via Facebook Live on Tuesday September 14 at 11 am.

