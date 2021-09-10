© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listen MKE: Tackling Persistent Vaccine Hesitancy During The Pandemic

WUWM 89.7 FM
Published September 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT
Listen MKE Logo.jpg

As the pandemic rages on, vaccine hesitancy persists, especially in communities of color.

Listen MKE will chat with three prominent doctors who have taken on outsized roles in providing accurate information to those communities in a bid to help end the pandemic. Dr. Kevin Izard, Dr. Zeno Franco and Dr. Lyle Ignace join Talis Shelbourne of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for the conversation.

Be a part of discussion via Facebook Live on Tuesday September 14 at 11 am.

Tags

Listen MKE