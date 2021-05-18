Listen MKE: What Has Changed In The Year Since George Floyd Was Murdered?

WUWM has been partnering with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative called Listen MKE. Its goal: help north side residents get the information they want and need.

Tuesday, May 25th marks one year since George Floyd was killed by a Minnesota police officer who later resigned.

Following the murder, protests erupted across the country, including here in Milwaukee. Calls for defunding the police remain, as well as frustration by some over the pace at which they see change occurring. So, what has actually changed over the past year and what has not?

On the next Listen MKE, we’ll pose that question and more to Democratic state Rep. David Bowen, activist Vaun Mayes and Mariah Smith with the People’s Revolution.

>> Watch Listen MKE on Facebook Live on Monday, May 24 at noon