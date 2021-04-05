Listen MKE: Across A Racial Divide Between Black People & Asian Americans

WUWM has been partnering with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative called Listen MKE. Its goal: help north side residents get the information they want and need.

Racial tensions between Black people and Asian Americans have been an ongoing source of concern in Milwaukee and elsewhere in the nation.

Join moderators James Causey and Daphne Chen of the Journal Sentinel on Facebook Live on Thursday at 3 p.m. to talk about this important issue and what can be done about it. Guests include Shary Tran, executive board member of AAPI Coalition of Wisconsin and co-founder of ElevAsian; Sherwin Hughes, on-air host at 101.7 FM The Truth and a long-time Milwaukeean who has talked about the subject on the air; and a couple who have found love across the divide.

>> Watch Thursday, April 8 at 3 p.m. on Facebook Live.