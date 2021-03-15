Protests For Racial Justice

-
"I have an 18-year-old ... and I tell him, unfortunately, never called the cops for anything because ... things can unfortunately end up like this," a neighbor said.
Mourners gathered to pay their respects to Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man shot dead by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minn., earlier this month.
Law enforcement organizations across the country condemned former police officer Derek Chauvin's actions, but efforts to craft new local and national policing standards are riven by disagreement.
Residents of Elizabeth City, N.C., are pressing for answers after a Black man, Andrew Brown Jr., was shot dead by a sheriff's deputy carrying out a search warrant on Wednesday.
Columbus, Ohio, authorities say officer Nicholas Reardon shot Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, after police were called to a neighborhood due to a reported disturbance.
"It would have been unimaginable just even a month ago that something like that was possible," activist and civil rights lawyer Nekima Levy Armstrong says following Derek Chauvin's murder conviction.
The guilty verdict against the former officer has added new urgency around stalled talks on legislation to ban chokeholds and end qualified immunity for police. But the path remains far from clear.
Derek Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced in June. Later this summer, his three fellow former officers are slated to go on trial on charges of aiding and abetting murder.
'One Win In A Very Long Battle': The People's Revolution Holds Milwaukee March In Celebration Of Chauvin ConvictionOn Tuesday, a few dozen people gathered for a march on the corner of 27th and Center streets in Milwaukee to celebrate the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin
Frazier is being hailed for her bravery and quick thinking in recording the video that has been seen by millions and played a key role in former police officer Derek Chauvin's trial.