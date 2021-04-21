Listen MKE: The Chronic Problem Of Lead Poisoning In Milwaukee

WUWM has been partnering with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative called Listen MKE. Its goal: help north side residents get the information they want and need.

Milwaukee's aging housing stock and its more than 70,000 lead laterals pose a serious public health problem for the city's families, and health experts are worried that the problem may have grown worse.

Join us for our next Listen MKE Live as we discuss lead poisoning with expert Dr. Veneshia McKinney-Whitson, a family medicine physician and assistant professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin. We’ll also chat with Deanna Branch whose young son has been impacted by lead poisoning.

>> Watch on Facebook Live on Tuesday, April 27 at noon CDT