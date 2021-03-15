-
Milwaukee aldermen are in the process of sorting out the city’s budget for next year, divvying up dollars leaders say are increasingly scarce. Among…
Rust Belt cities tackling their lead problems offer advice for Chicago on funding, public education and getting political buy-in.
More and more people appear concerned about the public health dangers posed by lead – especially to young children and pregnant women. Among the groups…
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) thinks it's come up with a good formula to better protect Americans from lead in drinking water, calling it a…
There's been a lot of talk about Milwaukee efforts to shore up its childhood lead program and remove old lead pipes that feeds drinking water to tens of…
Preston Cole is one step away from officially heading the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.While he awaits a State Senate vote on his assignment,…
When a child tests high for lead, Milwaukee’s health department mobilizes. A nurse begins conferring with the family while an inspector looks for sources…
In what's being called the first verdict of its kind, a federal jury Friday awarded $2 million each to three young Milwaukee men who suffered severe lead…
The battle between Democrats and Republicans over the next two-year state budget is in full swing.Tuesday, members of the Joint Committee on Finance voted…
WUWM recently explored the challenges southeastern Wisconsin experiences in ensuring clean water to its citizens. Project Milwaukee: Great Lakes, Troubled…