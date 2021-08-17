Listen MKE: Kenosha — A Year After The Jacob Blake Shooting

It's been a year since Jacob Blake was shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer. What has happened over the past year and what still needs to happen in Kenosha to address systemic racism? That's the question Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist James E. Causey will dig into in our latest Listen MKE Facebook Live conversation on Thursday, August 19 at noon.

Listen MKE is an initiative created by WUWM, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library to help Milwaukee's north side residents get the information they want and need.

Moderated by Causey, the panel discussion includes Democratic state Rep. David Bowen of Milwaukee, who has introduced policing legislation; Dayvin Hallmon, a former Kenosha County Board member who fought to have Kenosha County Police wear body cameras; and Diamond Hartwell, a Kenosha native and human rights activist.

>> Watch Thursday at noon on Facebook Live.

