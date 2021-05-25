Listen MKE: Milwaukee City Leaders Respond To Lead Crisis

WUWM has been partnering with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative called Listen MKE. Its goal: help north side residents get the information they want and need.

Milwaukee is just beginning to emerge from the pandemic's grip, but long before COVID-19, some residents and advocates had been raising concerns about an ongoing public health threat — childhood lead contamination from old water pipes and chipping paint. Now federal funds may be available to help fix the issue.

Join WUWM environmental reporter Susan Bence and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's investigative solutions reporter Talis Shelbourne for the next Listen MKE conversation as they ask Milwaukee leaders how they plan to address the city's lead issue. Guests include Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee Water Works Superintendent Karen Dettmer and Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson.

