Summer is 'prime time' to visit The Apostle Islands National Lakeshore

The Apostle Islands offer some of the most stunning views in the state. You'll find miles of shoreline with unique features like sea caves and sandstone cliffs — best viewed from the waters of Lake Superior.

Jeff Rennicke, Executive Director of Friends of the Apostle Islands says summer is the prime time to visit the Apostle Islands.

"Water temperatures in Lake Superior become almost welcoming in the warmer days of summer. You can start to slip your shoes off and walk barefoot in the sand and the bays begin to bloom with sails from the sailboats. The sky is blue and the lake turns a wonderful shade of blue as well," Rennicke muses.

Any trip to the Apostle Islands starts in Bayfield, Wisconsin. It's Wisconsin's smallest city but Amanda Weibel with Travel Wisconsin says, "If you are a fan of outdoor recreation, art, culture or local food, you could actually spend days exploring the city and the surrounding area."

She suggests checking out one of the musical acts that visit the Big Top Chautauqua music venue, berry picking at a local farm or orchard or visiting Frog Bay Tribal National Park.

"This is the first park of its kind in the country, and the Redcliffe Band of Lake Superior Chippewa invites the public to experience this natural gem. It's on the shores of Lake Superior, known in Ojibwa as Gichigami and it's this beautiful, winding path through a rare boreal forest and it takes you out to 4,000 feet of undeveloped shoreline at Frog Bay. It's absolutely stunning," Weibel says.

The area has 12 miles of scenic shoreline and that's where you'll find one of the biggest draws to the area — the sandstone cliffs and sea caves. Rennicke suggests starting at Meyers Beach to take in the views.

"It truly is one of the prime attractions for the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Grottos and caves and spires carved by the artistry of Lake Superior on a set of cliffs that stretch for about two miles... The trail skirts some of the cliffs offering dramatic views of the lake and the sea caves underneath you," he says.

Courtesy of Travel Wisconsin Kayakers take in the cliffs of the Wisconsin shoreline in Bayfield, Wisconsin.

The shoreline is most impressive from the waters of Lake Superior which is why Rennicke says that the area has some of the best sea kayaking in North America.

There are several local outfitters that offer full day and half day tours as well as kayak rentals. For those headed out onto the water, Rennicke recommends checking the Wave Watch to make sure you're tracking conditions and staying safe on the water.

There are 21 islands included in the national lakeshore that you can reach by kayak or boat and with reservations, you can camp overnight on the islands. Rennicke says picking the best island is like picking your favorite star out of a constellation but recommends visiting Oak Island.

"For its diversity of terrain, for its wonderful sand spit, and for its incredible trail system. Because it's such a water based park, a lot of people overlook the amazing trails and hiking experiences they can have on an island and Oak Island has more than a dozen miles of wonderful trails that leads to an overlook where you can see seven different islands by just standing there and turning your head. So it's a wonderful destination," he says.

If you want some guidance on picking which island to visit, the Friends of the Apostle Islands has a guide to help you make the best choice for what kind of experience you're hoping to have.

If you'd like to explore the islands but don't feel ready to jump in a kayak, instead jump on the Madeline Island Ferry and spend the day on the one island that is not part of the national lakeshore. Rennicke says there's a beautiful beach at Town Park and a great trail system on the island. You can also visit the Madeline Island Museum or attend an event at the school of arts on the island.

Becky Mortensen / WUWM The Madeline Island Ferry gets ready to depart from Bayfield with cars and passengers aboard.

The Apostle Islands is also home to the largest collection of lighthouses in any National Park system. There are 8 lighthouses on 6 of the islands and there are boat tours offered throughout the warmer months that will take you on a tour of the islands, the sea caves and the lighthouses.

Rennicke and Weibel say no matter what you do in the Apostle Islands, you have to spend time on or near Lake Superior.

"Any time you can spend on or near [Lake Superior is important. It's like like the blue beating heart of this area. So, kayaking, sailing, boating, ven just walking the docks or finding a small stretch of beach and taking your shoes off to walk in the sand.

"The lake is not only the boss to me, it's the main attraction, the diamond of blue. For anyone to visit Bayfield and the Apostle Islands, I think the must do is to spend time on or near Lake Superior," Rennicke says.