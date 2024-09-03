© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Gertie's Guide to Elections: Voting in Wisconsin

Published September 3, 2024 at 3:35 PM CDT

Gertie the Duck built a nest downtown during World War II and in doing so, captured the nation’s hearts. Gertie helped people feel hope during a difficult time.

And now, Gertie — the Milwaukee legend — is back! Well actually, her great-great-great-great-grandniece is here to teach her ducklings, and you, about our voting process in 2024 through a series of videos.

  • Episode 1: Introduction to Gertie, her ducklings and the series

As the Nov. 5, 2024 election approaches, watch for these Gertie’s Guide to Elections episodes:

  • Episode 2: Why you should exercise your right to vote
  • Episode 3: How to vote
  • Episode 4: How elections work in Wisconsin
  • Episode 5: What to expect on election day
