Gertie's Guide to Elections: Voting in Wisconsin

Gertie the Duck built a nest downtown during World War II and in doing so, captured the nation’s hearts. Gertie helped people feel hope during a difficult time.

And now, Gertie — the Milwaukee legend — is back! Well actually, her great-great-great-great-grandniece is here to teach her ducklings, and you, about our voting process in 2024 through a series of videos.

Episode 1: Introduction to Gertie, her ducklings and the series

As the Nov. 5, 2024 election approaches, watch for these Gertie’s Guide to Elections episodes:

