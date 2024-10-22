Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District: Steil vs. Barca vs. Todd

Wisconsinites will vote for congressional candidates in the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.

All eight of Wisconsin’s U.S. House seats are on the ballot. We compiled candidate information for four of those seats in WUWM's coverage area (Congressional Districts 1, 4, 5 and 6).

What do Wisconsin’s U.S. Congressional Representatives do?

The U.S. House of Representatives is made up of 435 representatives, and the number of representatives each state has is determined by population. Wisconsin is currently divided into eight congressional districts, each represented by a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Representatives serve two-year terms and are considered for reelection every even year. During their term, representatives write and vote on laws that govern every state in the U.S. and decide how federal tax dollars are spent.

The House is the larger of Congress’ two legislative bodies, and has the sole authority to impeach federal officials and elect the president in the case of an Electoral College tie.

What’s at stake?

This election will help decide which party controls the U.S. Congress. If Democrats gain control of the House and add to their number of seats, it could create an easier pathway for legislation to be enacted by a potential Harris-Walz administration. A Democratic majority could ensure that conservative legislation — like a total abortion ban in the U.S. — is unable to be enacted. If Republicans retain control of the House, they would make it easier for a potential Trump-Vance administration to enact legislation. This could allow them to pass conservative legislation and ensure that liberal legislation — like a law legalizing abortion nationwide — is unable to be enacted.

1st Congressional District

The 1st Congressional District covers the Kenosha and Racine area in southeast Wisconsin, as well as Janesville and Elkhorn in south-central Wisconsin.

According to Wisconsin Public Radio , this could be Wisconsin’s most competitive congressional district for the next decade under new district maps.

Under former district maps, the 1st Congressional District voted reliably Republican for the past 20 years. The seat is currently held by Janesville Republican Bryan Steil. Before Steil, it was held by former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The newly-drawn congressional district adds Democratic areas around Beloit and Janesville, as well as areas around the Milwaukee suburbs. The new district also loses a portion of Waukesha County , a Republican stronghold that has been a part of the 1st Congressional District since the early 1990s.

Incumbent Republican candidate Bryan Steil will face Democratic candidate Peter Barca and Green Party candidate Chester Todd in the Nov. 5 general election.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Ike Hayman / Bryan Steil Campaign Bryan Steil

Bryan Steil (Republican)

What makes you the best candidate to represent your Congressional district? If you're an incumbent, please explain why voters should support you for another term.

As a lifelong resident of Wisconsin, I am deeply familiar with the issues facing our community. My experience in business and as a Member of Congress have given me unique opportunities to travel across Wisconsin’s First District and hear directly from the people I represent.

My main responsibility and priority is to be accountable to the people who elected me, which is why I’ve held numerous listening sessions. I am committed to working to improve the lives of everyone I represent, and I always listen to the concerns, suggestions, and opinions of the people in our community.

If elected, what is the most important issue you would want to address in office?

Rising prices are hurting everyone in Southeast Wisconsin, making it hard for families to afford groceries, fill up their car, and heat and cool their homes. In particular, seniors and those on fixed incomes are hardest hit.

I’ve been fighting to end reckless spending in Washington, which will bring down inflation and the cost of living. We have made progress through legislation like the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which reduced our national debt by $1.5 trillion over the next decade.

I will work tirelessly to cut red tape, restore energy independence, and end wasteful government programs to bring down costs.

How do you plan to accomplish your top priority in a potentially divided House?

I am proud of my work in Congress to cross partisan lines and get things done for all Americans. I believe we can disagree without being disagreeable, and have worked with colleagues from both parties to address issues like human trafficking and paid family leave.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act, which I mentioned before, passed both the House and Senate with bipartisan support. As Chairman of the Committee on House Administration, I’ve helped pass two bipartisan bills into law this Congress. I’m ready to work with anyone, regardless of political beliefs, to get our country back on track.

Are you satisfied with the direction of the country? Explain why or why not.

No, we need to get our country back on track. When I talk with families, workers, and seniors across Southeast Wisconsin, almost everyone is concerned with where our country is heading. I think it’s hard not to be concerned.

Since January 2021, an unsecure U.S.-Mexico border has led to more than 8 million illegal border crossings, inflation has increased by over 20%, and crime continues to plague our communities. The federal government, particularly the Biden-Harris administration, has failed to address these enormous problems. We need to dramatically change course in Washington to get our country back on the right track.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

I am proud to have received the following endorsements: Kenosha Professional Police Association, North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, Operating Engineers Local 139, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Americans for Prosperity

Bryan Steil’s campaign website

Peter Barca Campaign Website Peter Barca

Peter Barca (Democrat)

What makes you the best candidate to represent your Congressional district? If you're an incumbent, please explain why voters should support you for another term.

I’ve dedicated my life to going to bat for working families and serving southeast Wisconsin – in the Wisconsin Assembly, the U.S. Congress, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and the Evers Administration as Secretary of Revenue.

I worked across the aisle to find common goals and achieve results, and that’s exactly what I’ll do in Congress.

Right now, we have a do-nothing, dysfunctional Congress that’s getting nothing done. Bryan Steil is part of the problem- He sides with extreme right-wing politicians and special interests at the expense of Wisconsin families. I’ll work with two parties to deliver for our communities.

If elected, what is the most important issue you would want to address in office?

The American middle class gets smaller every year thanks to disastrous trade deals and years of shipping jobs overseas. Families are being pinched and they need real relief. I’ve spent my life making it easier for working families to get ahead, including putting money back in people’s pockets through billions of dollars in tax relief, and that’s what I’ll continue doing in Congress.

Bryan Steil has voted to raise costs. He voted against cutting prescription drug costs and capping the cost of insulin. I will fight to negotiate for more affordable prescriptions. Steil even voted with special interests to raise your credit card fees.

How do you plan to accomplish your top priority in a potentially divided House?

With leadership that works across the aisle, we can bring costs down and expand the middle class.

Representing the best interest of people in Southeastern Wisconsin will always be my focus in Congress. I have a record of working with, and listening to, people on both sides of the aisle and working in a bipartisan way to get things done. That’s why I’ve built trust with families in our communities.

Are you satisfied with the direction of the country? Explain why or why not.

Wisconsin families are facing serious challenges right now: we must address rising costs, stop jobs from being shipped overseas, restore the reproductive freedoms that I grew up with, and keep our communities safe. These challenges are being completely ignored by our do-nothing, dysfunctional Congress and it’s unacceptable. We must elect new leadership who will put people first and deliver results.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

AFSCME, IAFF State Council, CWA District 4, SEIU, IBEW State Conference, IUPAT District Council 7, Machinist Lodge 66, SMART Local 18, UAW Region 4 , UFCW Local 1473, WI AFL-CIO, Wisconsin Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, Wisconsin Teamsters Joint Council 39

Peter Barca’s candidate website

Chester Todd Campaign Chester Todd

Chester Todd (Green Party)

What makes you the best candidate to represent your Congressional district? If you're an incumbent, please explain why voters should support you for another term.

I am the only candidate who's funding is people-powered, not taking any donations from corporate lobbies or PACs. I represent the people, especially those who reside in Black, Brown and poor communities. I am also the only candidate who calls for an end to the genocide in Palestine, a 50% reduction in military spending, free and accessible healthcare for all, and reparations for slavery. These and other issues set me apart from the corporate candidates in this election.

If elected, what is the most important issue you would want to address in office?

Reparations for the ADOS. Black people have not been able to build the generational wealth that White folks have. We have been suppressed throughout history, from the time that the European colonizers invaded what is now the US to now. The solution is to pay cash reparations and level the wealth disparity.

This is paid for by cutting military spending is atrocious and must be reduced by 50%, and we must stop our interference in other countries' affairs. The US budget is a trillion dollars for our military, and hundreds of billions of dollars to Israel and Ukraine to fight our proxy wars, endangering both their security and ours.

How do you plan to accomplish your top priority in a potentially divided House?

As the only Green elected to the House, I may possibly be the deciding vote on all legislation.

Are you satisfied with the direction of the country? Explain why or why not.

This country has left behind Black, Brown, and poor folks while those at the top have gotten richer and richer. My candidacy is to correct that disparity.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

Wisconsin Green Party, Dr. Jill Stein, Catch Fire Movement, David Cobb, Greater Milwaukee Green Party

Chester Todd’s campaign website