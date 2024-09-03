Your Wisconsin election questions answered

Wisconsin's next election is on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Wisconsinites will vote for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress, Wisconsin Assembly and Senate, and some local races. There is also a constitutional amendment on the ballot.

Here are the answers to some frequently-asked election questions. Please fill out our election survey if you have questions that aren't answered here.

Who can vote in Wisconsin?

You must be a U.S. citizen who is at least 18 years old on the day of the election to vote.

You can register to vote at your current address as long as you have lived there 28 days prior to the election. If you moved within that 28-day window, you may be qualified to vote from your former address.

According to the Wisconsin Election Commission, if you moved to Wisconsin from another state less than 28 days before an election, you are only eligible to vote for president and vice president in Wisconsin.

People serving a felony sentence, including probation or supervision, are not allowed to vote.



How do I register to vote?

You can register to vote in the Nov. 5 election online or by mail until Oct. 16. After that date, registering to vote must take place in person at your municipal clerk's office through Nov. 1, or on Election Day at your voting site.

All voters must provide a proof of residence document when registering to vote. Examples of proof of residence documents include a current driver's license or state ID, a utility bill, a paystub or a bank statement.

Important dates for registering to vote in Wisconsin:



Oct. 16: Last chance to register by mail or online. Visit myvote.wi.gov to register or find a person's municipal clerk’s address.

Last chance to register by mail or online. Visit myvote.wi.gov to register or find a person's municipal clerk’s address. Nov. 1: Last chance to register to vote in municipal clerk’s office.

Last chance to register to vote in Nov. 5: Election day. Register to vote at your polling place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Who can vote by mail?

Any registered voter can request an absentee ballot by mail. Absentee ballots can be requested for any reason. You can make the request online or by mail.

Request a ballot as early as possible. The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing the ballot at least a week before the election.

In Milwaukee, absentee ballots can be returned at early voting sites.

Municipalities may also set up absentee ballot drop boxes for voters to return ballots. The Wisconsin Supreme Court allowed the use of ballot drop boxes after a previous ruling prohibited them.

Absentee ballots include the requirement for a witness signature from a U.S. citizen 18 years or older. The witness must print their name, sign their name and provide their complete address on the certificate envelope.

Important dates for absentee voting in Wisconsin:



Oct. 31: Last day to request an absentee ballot. Applications for absentee ballots must be received no later than 5 p.m. Waiting until this day doesn't guarantee an absentee ballot will arrive with enough time to return it by election day.

Last day to request an absentee ballot. Applications for absentee ballots must be received Waiting until this day doesn't guarantee an absentee ballot will arrive with enough time to return it by election day. Nov. 5: Election day. Ballot must be received by municipal clerk no later than 8 p.m.

Can I vote before Election Day?

Yes. You can vote absentee by mail or you can vote absentee in person, also known as early voting.

Early in-person voting is available Oct. 22 through Nov. 3, depending on the municipality. You can look up early voting locations where you live here.

You must bring a valid photo ID to vote.

Important dates for voting in person in Wisconsin:



Oct. 22: First day of in-person early voting.

First day of in-person early voting. Nov. 3: Last day of in-person early voting, depending on municipality.

Last day of in-person early voting, depending on municipality. Nov. 5: Election day.

Can I use my phone in the voting booth?

Yes. You are allowed to silently look up information (like WUWM's Voter Guide) on your phone while you are voting.

You can also bring in a pre-filled sample ballot, or a note reminding you how you plan to vote.

However, anything considered "electioneering," such as talking out loud about how you plan to vote, is not allowed at the polling place.

Who is on my ballot?

Everyone in Wisconsin will be voting for U.S. President, U.S. Congress, U.S. Senate and state Assembly. Some people will vote for state Senate and local offices.

You can look up what will be on your ballot at myvote.wi.gov 47 days before the election.

You can also use WUWM's Voter Guide to find the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate districts where you live, and to see the candidates running in those districts.

