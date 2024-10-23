Wisconsin's 4th Congressional District: Moore vs. Raymond vs. Rogers

Wisconsinites will vote for congressional candidates in the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.

All eight of Wisconsin’s U.S. House seats are on the ballot. We compiled candidate information for four of those seats in WUWM's coverage area (Congressional Districts 1, 4, 5 and 6).

What do Wisconsin’s U.S. Congressional Representatives do?

The U.S. House of Representatives is made up of 435 representatives, and the number of representatives each state has is determined by population. Wisconsin is currently divided into eight congressional districts, each represented by a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Representatives serve two-year terms and are considered for reelection every even year. During their term, representatives write and vote on laws that govern every state in the U.S. and decide how federal tax dollars are spent.

The House is the larger of Congress’ two legislative bodies, and has the sole authority to impeach federal officials and elect the president in the case of an Electoral College tie.

What’s at stake?

This election will help decide which party controls the U.S. Congress. If Democrats gain control of the House and add to their number of seats, it could create an easier pathway for legislation to be enacted by a potential Harris-Walz administration. A Democratic majority could ensure that conservative legislation — like a total abortion ban in the U.S. — is unable to be enacted. If Republicans retain control of the House, they would make it easier for a potential Trump-Vance administration to enact legislation. This could allow them to pass conservative legislation and ensure that liberal legislation — like a law legalizing abortion nationwide — is unable to be enacted.

4th Congressional District

The 4th Congressional District (pictured in yellow) includes most of the City of Milwaukee, as well as some of its suburbs. The district has been solidly Democratic for decades.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Candidate Facebook page Congresswoman Gwen Moore

Gwen Moore (Democrat)

Moore did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from her campaign website and previous news coverage.

Moore has represented the 4th Congressional District since 2005 and is currently the state’s longest serving representative. Prior to being elected, she served in the state Senate and Assembly and worked for the City of Milwaukee and the state on housing and social services issues.

Moore is a member of the Ways and Means Committee — the oldest committee of the U.S. Congress that has jurisdiction over the Social Security system, Medicare, the foster care system, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, unemployment insurance, and all taxation, tariffs, and revenue-raising measures. Before serving on the Ways and Means Committee, Moore was a member of the House Committee on Financial Services and the House Committee on Budget.

According to Moore's campaign website, she's an advocate for measures that focus on improving the economic and employment conditions in low-income communities. This includes curbing predatory lending in minority neighborhoods, small business aid, affordable housing, and access to education and nutrition.

Candidate Facebook Page Robert Raymond

Robert Raymond (Independent)

Raymond did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign Facebook page.

Raymond has run for the 4th Congressional District in every election since 2012. Raymond has written that he believes he is "a Statesman, not a politician, who can reach across the aisle and bring rational thought to promote discourse."

Raymond wants to curb the "over-stepping of the Government" and believes in "maintaining fiscal sobriety."

Candidate website Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers (Republican)

Rogers did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website and previous news coverage.

Rogers has run for the 4th Congressional District in every election since 2018. A Milwaukee native living in the 4th District, he works delivering gift baskets and newspapers for two local businesses. Rogers' top priorities are supporting universal school choice programs, criminal justice reform, access to clean water and lowering taxes.

On his campaign website, Rogers says, "We must not let school districts spend excessive amounts of money on educational methods that have been proven to fail urban communities."

On his campaign website, Rogers says he's "running for political office not to complain about the situation, but to get involved and make the changes needed."

