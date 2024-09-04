© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Milwaukee-area voters share their thoughts on the 2024 presidential election

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Emily Files
Published September 4, 2024 at 12:06 PM CDT
WUWM's Audrey Nowakowski and Maayan Silver moderated a roundtable with five left-leaning Wisconsin voters on Aug. 27.
Erin Bagatta
Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, WUWM is hosting voter roundtables with Milwaukee-area residents to take the temperature on how people are feeling in our crucial swing state.

WUWM held a roundtable with these five Wisconsin voters. Top row from L to R: Annalee Sepanski, Sagar Tolani. Bottom row to L to R: Tynnetta Jackson, Nate Garry, Debbie Patel.
Left-leaning Wisconsin voters say they're more hopeful with Harris and Walz at the top of the ticket
Emily Files
WUWM hosted its third voter roundtable with five Milwaukee-area residents who plan to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election. Wisconsin is likely to be a crucial swing state in the 2024 presidential election.
Here's why some Wisconsin voters say they're supporting Trump
Emily Files
WUWM hosted its second voter roundtable with five Milwaukee-area residents who plan to vote for Republican Donald Trump. Wisconsin is likely to be a crucial swing state in the 2024 presidential election.
WUWM held a roundtable with these five Wisconsin voters. Top row from L to R: Jodi Koehler, Grae O’Leary Hosmanek, Marin Denning. Bottom row to L to R: John Wirth, Tracey Davis.
Here's how 5 Wisconsin voters are feeling about the presidential election
Maayan Silver
WUWM hosted its first voter roundtable with five Milwaukee-area residents to take the temperature on how people are feeling in this crucial swing state ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Left to Right: WUWM's Joy Powers, Emily Files and Sam Woods talk about what WUWM is planning for this big election year.
This is WUWM
What coverage WUWM is planning for this big election year & why
Emily Files
WUWM is working to make our 2024 elections coverage more helpful and targeted to community needs.

Election
Emily Files
