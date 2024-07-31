Wisconsin Assembly District 83: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 13 and in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

This the first election under newly-competitive district maps.

The candidate in each political party to receive the most votes Aug. 13 will advance to the November election.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 Senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature as been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last year, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful competitive districts.

In the Senate, only half of the seats are up for election, which means Republicans are likely to hold a majority in that chamber for the next two years at least. But Democrats are still working to flip some of the seats.

Assembly District 83

Assembly District 83 covers part of eastern Waukesha County, including all of the city of New Berlin, most of the village of Waukesha, and part of the city of Muskego.

Screenshot / Wisconsin State Legislature Wisconsin Assembly District 83

Republican Dave Maxey was drawn into the new District 83. He is running for re-election against Democrat Jill Schindler.

According to WisPolitics, the district leans approximately 62% Republican.

Meet the candidates

Wisconsin State Legislature Dave Maxey

Dave Maxey (Republican)

Dave Maxey did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website.

Dave Maxey has served since 2023 as a representative for District 15 in the state assembly. He is seeking re-election in District 83 under new legislative maps. His platform emphasizes low taxes, opposition to abortion, and parental oversight in education.

"As the fiscal and family values conservative running for the State Assembly, I want to bring our shared family values and the expertise I have gained through my business career and public service to Madison," he says on his website. "I am committed to advocating for our community and ensuring our voices remain heard at the state level."

Maxey is a U.S. Navy veteran and father of three with a background in sales and marketing. Before his time in the Assembly, he served for six years as president of the New Berlin Board of Education. He also serves on the New Berlin City Council.

"The renowned work ethic of Wisconsinites is intrinsic to my efforts, and I am dedicated to working diligently for the residents, business leaders, and organizations of Assembly District 83," he says on his website. "They deserve a representative who matches their dedication and hard work."

Dave Maxey's campaign website

Candidate Facebook Page Jill Schindler

Jill Schindler (Democrat)

Schindler did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. WUWM was not able to find a website or Facebook page with information about her campaign.

Have questions about other candidates on your ballot? Read about the candidates in your Wisconsin Senate district here:

Wisconsin Senate District 28: Meet the candidates Wisconsin Senate District 28 includes Muskego, New Berlin, most of the city of Waukesha, Big Bend, Mukwonago, and Waterford. One Republican and one Democrat are running.