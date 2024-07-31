Meet the candidates for Wisconsin Senate District 20

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 13 and in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

This is the first election under newly-competitive district maps.

The candidate in each political party to receive the most votes Aug. 13 will advance to the November election.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 Senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last year, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful competitive districts.

In the Senate, only half of the seats are up for election, which means Republicans are likely to hold a majority in that chamber for the next two years at least. But Democrats are still working to flip some of the seats.

Senate District 20

Wisconsin Senate District 20 includes most of Washington County, northern Ozaukee County, parts of southern Sheboygan County, eastern Fond du Lac County and eastern Dodge County.

According to WisPolitics, Republican Rep. Dan Feyen was drawn in to the new District 20. He is running against Republican Timothy Ramthun and Democrat Michael Rapp.

The Republican who receives the most votes in the Aug. 13 primary will advance to the general election on Nov. 5, along with the Democrat.

The district leans approximately 69% Republican.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Timothy Ramthun (Republican)

What motivated you to run for this office?

To return governance to be of, by and for the people. To shrink government taxation and to address issues of public policy.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

Issues with medical freedom, taxes, public education, election integrity, drug abuse, trafficking to name a few.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

Positive changes that obtain results that properly address all issues.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

Forty-five years in the public sector working in seven key organizations that provided seven different industries, and seven different cultures. I learned full well the price of quality and that the right person, right role matters. Combine this with my 12 years on the local public school board plus my two terms, four years in the Legislature. My focus is servanthood and efficiency!

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

All are listed on my campaign site. Please visit often as it is updated frequently with videos and information.

Timothy Ramthan campaign website

Michael Rapp (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

I want to help make the changes a lot of people complain about, but never do anything about it.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

The concerns I mostly hear are the same all over, inflation is too high, energy costs keep going up, and schools are not doing their job. I'm not going to say that I can fix those things because I can't just snap my fingers and "fix" them. I do plan to work with others in our Legislature and come to understandings with my hopeful future colleagues and make common-sense decisions that are good for everyone.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

I would have to say that if I was asked to run again by everyone in my district and there would be no opponent, then that might look like success.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

I have never run for any public office before so that should say where my experience level is.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

I have not received any yet.

Michael Rapp campaign website

Daniel Feyen (Republican)

What motivated you to run for this office?

Even in the private sector, I’ve always been dedicated to serving my community. Prior to running, I was involved in the Fond du Lac Jaycees, Fond du Lac Advisory Parks Board, the Rotary, Knights of Columbus, Elks Club, and my local Republican Party. This led me seek my first term in office and will be my focus moving forward.

My motto has always been “smarter, smaller government.” We can streamline government through the use of technology and eliminating bureaucratic red tape. Wisconsinites deserve a government that is responsive and effective and I can accomplish that without raising the tax burden on Wisconsin’s hard working people.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

The biggest thing I’m hearing about is inflation. People are feeling it every time they visit the grocery store or pay their electric bill. It costs more to live today than just four years ago and government must act. That’s why I will continue to push for lowering taxes. More money in your pocket means more money for everyday necessities. Last session we sent six different tax cuts to Gov. Evers desk. These would have helped everyone in Wisconsin, from families to seniors. Unfortunately, Evers vetoed these bills, keeping your tax dollars in Madison. I will keep fighting for tax reform to get your money back in your hands.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

A truly successful term would be lowering the tax burden, reigning in spending and regulations, and setting Wisconsin on a bright economic path. This is more challenging without a governor who shares those values, but that doesn’t mean the fight is over. Success will mean continuing my reputation as a legislator that gets things done while providing top-notch constituent services. Navigating state government can be challenging, so I pride myself on having the best constituent services. My staff and I will continue to provide our knowledge and expertise to get answers and resolutions to any issues the people of the 20th Senate District have.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

What sets me apart is my ability to get things done. In the Legislature, I’ve had 33 bills passed across many different policy areas. From small changes, like allowing prisons to fly drones over their airspace, to heavier lifts, like keeping the Brewers in Wisconsin until 2050! My experience of a full career in the private sector has helped me focus on problem solving and getting to the heart of issues. I’ve built a reputation as a common-sense legislator who can compromise when appropriate and hold the line when necessary.

After my first session, I was elected to leadership. This proves my ability to build consensus and get things done.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

I have been endorsed by both sitting Congressmen from the District, Glenn Grothman and Scott Fitzgerald. All three Assembly Representatives from the District have endorsed me, Rep. Brooks, Rep. Gundrum and Rep. O’Connor. Additionally, I have support and endorsement from Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis, Ozaukee County Sheriff Christy Knowles, Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt, Sheboygan County Sheriff Cory Roessler, and Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt. West Bend Mayor Joel Ongert, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, Former West Bend Mayor Kraig Sadownikow, Former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, Fond du Lac County Executive Sam Kaufman, Fond du Lac DA Eric Toney, Town of West Bend Chairman Troy Zagel, Campbellsport Village President Tom Dornbrook, Town of Auburn Chair Ken Depperman, and City of Fond du Lac Council member Tom Schuessler.

Daniel Feyen campaign website